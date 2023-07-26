Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, to discuss and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

While expressing his satisfaction with the establishment of security and stability in Libya, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand relations with the friendly country, Libya, and help in the reconstruction of the country.

Amirabdollahian further touched upon the actual status of women in Iran and criticized the West’s double standards and politicization of women’s rights.

He further condemned the insulting action of Sweden and Denmark regarding the Holy Quran. He described as very important the solidarity and unity of Islamic countries worldwide in the face of such incidents.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya expressed her satisfaction with the visit to Tehran, which took place after almost 17 years after the visit of a high-ranking Libyan official to the Islamic Republic. She said: “The visit is indicative of the two countries’ resolve to expand bilateral relations.”

During the meeting, the two top diplomats agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors. This includes the establishment of a Joint High Commission, the formation of a political consultation committee, the strengthening of economic and trade ties, scientific and technological collaboration, as well as organizing special exhibitions.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Libya expressed their contentment with the recent progress in bilateral relations. Notably, they highlighted the elevation of Libya’s diplomatic mission in Tehran to ambassadorial status, the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Tripoli and the resumption of shipping services between the two countries.

They emphasized the resolve and determination of the two states’ officials for the expansion of bilateral ties specially their trade and economic cooperation.

The two sides also rejected the insulting of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.