Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Ataf as he continued his diplomatic consultations in New York.

In the meeting Amirabdollahian and Ataf discussed the latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations.

Amirabdollahian thanked Algeria for its warm hospitality toward Iran’s president during his visit to the country to participate in the OPEC gas summit and his bilateral meetings there, calling for increased consultations and strengthening cooperation in order to stabilize and restore security in the region.

Amirabdollahian further appreciated Algeria’s role in helping stop the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza and also presenting the Palestine UN membership resolution at the Security Council.

He then strongly condemned the irresponsible and unconstructive US veto of the resolution.

He also stressed Iran’s readiness to improve relations between the two countries at all political, economic and cultural levels, as well as the implementation of agreements between them.

Ataf said he was pleased to meet Amirabdollahian and stressed the significance of expanding his country’s relations with Iran at all political, economic and cultural levels.

The top Algerian diplomat also appreciated the role of the Iranian president in the summit of OPEC gas producing countries and their political consultations and described it as a sign of excellent ties between Tehran and Algiers.

While thanking the diplomatic efforts of Iran to stop the war against Gaza, Ataf said the issue of Palestine is a top priority for Algeria and that his country will continue its efforts to end the war.

In the end, the two foreign ministers again demanded that relations between Tehran and Algiers be boosted at all political, cultural and economic levels.

They also underlined the need to follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements.