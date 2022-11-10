Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulates his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Olivia Ragnaghnewendé Rouamba, on her re-election to the post.

“I hope that during your new term, we will witness the expansion and the deepening of ties between the two countries in the areas of mutual interest through joint efforts by the two governments,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

