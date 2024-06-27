Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) with the support of UN Women and other partners recently hosted a Data User-Producer Symposium. A Symposium, which is conducted once every five years, provides a vital platform for discussing the latest statistical developments and trends. Attended by users and producers of statistics, research and training institutions, and development partners, the symposium aims to modernize the National Statistical System (NSS) using technology and alternative data sources.

ZimStat uses this platform to extract valuable insights and inputs that shape the National Development Strategies. The goal being to produce statistics that meet international standards while being relevant to the Zimbabwean context. The symposium also plays a crucial role in the design of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS), which is a five-year plan which provides a vision for where the National Statistical System NSS should be in five to ten years and sets milestones for getting there.

Addressing the Symposium Zim Stat’s acting Director General, Mr. Aluwisio Mukavhi, emphasized the importance of modernizing the National Statistical System (NSS). He stated,"Modernization of the National Statistical System (NSS) through the use of technology and alternative data sources is key to national development. We have a clear mandate to collect, compile, evaluate, analyse and disseminate statistical information. In this regard, Zim Statendeavors to produce statistics that meet international standards, while being relevant to the Zimbabwean context”.

In her solidarity remarks Ms. Fatou Lo, UN Women Country Representative said, “Data and statistics are indispensable tools for devising evidence-based policies and programmes on gender equality and women’s empowerment. Data is vital for assessing impact and promotes accountability of our work. However, with only 5 years left until 2030, yet still we have less than half of the gender data we need to monitor SDG 5 globally. If no significant change or deliberate actions are made to accelerate gender data financing and action, we estimate that it will likely take us 22 years to close SDG gender data gaps”.

The recent symposium is a major step forward for data production and use in Zimbabwe, with many data users and producers collaborating for the advancement of the national statistics. The symposium was able to bring together over 100 data producers and users from across sectors, Government, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Civil Society Organizations, Academic Institutions, Media&UN agencies, to share experiences and best practices in data production and analysis, promote open dialogue between users and producers of statistics, discuss the challenges and opportunities in data utilization, and recommend strategies for efficient delivery of statistical information. The symposium highlighted the importance of investing in gender data and the role it plays in accelerating social and economic progress and sustainable development for all.