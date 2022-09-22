Taking place under the theme Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment, the 2022 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) – taking place from October 18-21 in Cape Town – will not only drive Africa’s narrative on global energy matters but will showcase the significant opportunities available across the continent’s entire energy sector and value chain. In line with this, AEW 2022 will officially host an Invest in Equatorial Guinea side event, providing a platform where potential investors can be directly introduced to Equatorial Guinean opportunities.

Representing one of Africa’s most prominent oil and natural gas markets, Equatorial Guinea has seen a number of large-scale project developments take off in recent years, demonstrating the potential of the country’s resources. On the oil front, projects such as the 10,000 barrel per day modular crude oil refinery in Punta Europa and the various drilling campaigns currently underway by the likes of Trident Energy, Chevron and ExxonMobil make clear the potential for oil. However, it is the country’s gas sector that has and will continue to attract significant investment and the participation of major players.

Equatorial Guinea’s market success can largely be attributed to its position as a regional gas hub. Utilizing the over 11 trillion cubic feet of proven resources in-country and leveraging its strategic location in close proximity to other resource-rich nations in West Africa, the government of the Equatorial Guinea has focused its efforts on scaling up gas-related infrastructure so that regional resources can be processed and thereafter distributed from Equatorial Guinea’s Punta Europa facilities. Through its Gas Mega Hub project, the country has managed to harness unexploited offshore domestic and regional resources, with the development having already seen significant success since its inception. However, opportunities for investors are only just beginning, with the Invest in Equatorial Guinea side event set to showcase new prospects, promote new deals while driving new development across the regional gas space.

The session is set to make a strong play for investment in regional gas projects. With the premise of the Gas Mega Hub being to unlock both domestic and regional gas reserves, the Equatorial Guinean government is focused on driving exploration and production across the entire West African gas landscape so that Equatorial Guinea can realize its potential of being a regional hub, processing these resources and distributing them across the continent. As such, the Invest in Equatorial Guinea side event is key, laying the foundation for robust growth in West Africa, this year and beyond.

“Equatorial Guinea is one of Africa’s heavyweights when it comes to natural gas monetization, and while the market has seen significant success since the introduction of the Gas Mega Hub development, there still exist numerous, lucrative opportunities for both regional and international financiers. With gas emerging as the fuel of the future in Africa, investing in Equatorial Guinea will ensure your company is at the center of the continent’s energy revolution,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

The Invest in Equatorial Guinea side event will be hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and sponsored by global oil and gas company, Marathon Oil and domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, EG LNG, alongside Atlantic Methanol Production Company; Golar LNG; Atlas Petroleum International; Oranto Petroleum and ChampionX. The side event will showcase Equatorial Guinea as the premier investment destination, not only regarding opportunities across the natural gas space, but across a myriad of sub-sectors. During the event, specific focus will be given to the country’s investment landscape, with delegates granted the unique opportunity to directly engage with leaders, policymakers and movers and shakers from across the Equatorial Guinean energy sector.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.