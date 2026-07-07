The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2027 Forum will return to Paris for its fifth edition, strengthening its focus on investment, capital mobilization and deal-making across the full energy value chain. Confirmed for 11–13 May, IAE 2027 will bring together governments, national oil companies, operators and institutional capital to originate, structure and finance energy projects across Africa.

Building on the momentum of the 2026 edition, which attracted over 300 companies from more than 50 countries and facilitated three major upstream deal signings across frontier African markets, IAE 2027 further expands its investment offering against a backdrop of rising upstream discoveries, infrastructure needs and power demand alongside fragmented capital flows. The forum is designed to bridge that gap by convening ministries, development finance institutions, export credit agencies, sovereign wealth funds, infrastructure investors, private equity and commercial lenders in curated deal environments focused on execution.

The 2027 edition will be anchored by a dedicated G2B Investment Origination Day, where governments and national oil companies present structured opportunities including licensing rounds, upstream farm-ins and national energy pipelines. The Transaction Suite will serve as a curated deal room where sovereigns and operators present assets directly to qualified investors, while Investor Circles will bring together development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and commercial banks to focus on capital structuring, blended finance and risk mitigation tools required to unlock investment at scale.

A flagship Ministerial Capital Roundtable will convene African energy ministers and regional organizations to address fiscal frameworks, regulatory stability and investment conditions required to mobilize capital at scale. Alongside this, a CapEx Pipeline Forum, supported by development finance institutions and export credit agencies, will focus on financing LNG developments, pipelines, power systems and cross-border energy corridors.

"Now returning for its fifth edition, IAE 2027 reflects the forum's continued evolution as a leading investment platform. Building on the strong foundation established over the past four editions, this year's program expands the opportunities for governments, operators and investors to engage in structured environments where projects advance, partnerships are formed and financing decisions move forward. Our objective remains the same: to turn opportunity into financed and deliverable energy assets,” said Nadine Levin, Portfolio Director at Energy Capital&Power.

The program will maintain a strong upstream foundation through an Exploration&Discovery Investment Forum focused on de-risking frontier development using advanced technologies including AI-enabled subsurface imaging and data-driven exploration, alongside the growing role of national oil companies and domestic operators in upstream investment, gas monetization and domestic energy expansion.

Beyond upstream, the Grid Convergence Forum will address gas-to-power integration, hybrid industrial energy systems and regional electricity markets. On the final day, the Commodities&Capital Allocation Forum will convene global trading houses, insurers and financial institutions to examine how commodity flows, risk pricing and insurance mechanisms shape capital deployment into African energy projects, alongside sessions on export credit agency support and mega-project finance for FLNG, offshore developments and cross-border pipelines.

By integrating sovereign deal origination, structured investor engagement and capital allocation frameworks into a single platform, IAE 2027 further strengthens its role as a three-day investment environment where projects are advanced, partnerships are structured and capital commitments are actively pursued. It positions Paris as a central hub for African energy investment at a time when the sector’s defining challenge is converting opportunity into bankable projects and financed execution.