EcoFlow (https://apo-opa.co/3Q0P8ln), a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched the RIVER 2 Pro and DELTA 2 Max in South Africa. Featuring an upgraded capacity and faster charging, the RIVER 2 Pro is the best portable power station within stage 6 loadshedding. DELTA 2 Max has a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) transfer time of 20ms and a capacity of 2048Wh, making it an ideal power ally for whole-home comfort.

“As loadshedding continues to grow, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro and DELTA 2 Max ensure our consumers have access to a simple, flexible and reliable energy source wherever and whenever they should need it,” said Bradley Chetty, B2C Sales Director at EcoFlow South Africa. “We are proud to bring more lifestyle solutions to the market. EcoFlow is committed to making life better through meaningful innovation.”

RIVER 2 Pro, the Best Portable Power Station within Stage 6 Loadshedding

Charge Faster and Power More Sufficiently

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro boasts a capacity of 768Wh. Thanks to EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, it can be fully recharged via AC charging in just 70 minutes, 70% faster than the industry average.

With a maximum AC output of 800W and EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the RIVER 2 Pro can run devices of up to 1600W. It is sufficient for 80% of heavy-duty appliances such as, hair dryers, microwaves, and electric kettles, covering almost all the daily essentials in a household.

An Emergency Power Supply with 5-Year Warranty

The RIVER 2 Pro is able to provide emergency power supply (EPS). In case of a sudden blackout, it can automatically switch to the battery-powered supply mode within 30ms. When unexpected power outages happen, it can almost instantly become a reliable energy source, preventing disruptions in consumers’ daily activities or work.

Equipped with advanced LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries that can operate under extreme temperatures, the RIVER 2 Pro possesses a lifespan of 3,000 cycles, six times longer than the industry average of 500 cycles. In addition, the RIVER 2 Pro comes with an industry-leading 5-year warranty, a testament to EcoFlow's confidence in its product's durability and futuristic technology.

DELTA 2 Max, Your Power Ally for Whole Home Comfort

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max supports 20ms auto-switch to Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) mode when unexpected power cuts hit, acting like an invisible lifeline. With a base capacity of 2,048Wh, which can be expanded up to 6,144Wh with two extra batteries, users can customize their energy solutions based on their specific energy needs.

Featuring EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, the DELTA 2 Max boasts industry-leading fast charging speeds. With an AC input of 2300W and a maximum solar input of 1000W, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged by AC from 0 to 100% in 81 minutes or by solar from 0 to 100% in 2.3 hours. Meanwhile, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged from 0 to 80% in only 43 minutes[1] with AC and solar dual charging – making it the ideal portable power station for life's unplanned moments.

The DELTA 2 Max is equipped with a 2400W AC output that can power almost all essential home appliances. Even while charging, it can still power up to 13 devices simultaneously. With the X-Boost technology, the DELTA 2 Max can even power some appliances up to 3100W. In face of potential severe power outages such as stage 13 loadshedding, the DELTA 2 Max can serve as a powerful and reliable energy partner to help people live worry-free and enjoy the same level of comfort at home.

Pricing and Availability

Both RIVER 2 Pro and DELTA 2 Max will be available to buy starting Monday, April 15, on EcoFlow South Africa (https://apo-opa.co/3Q0P8ln). The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro (https://apo-opa.co/446kkWg) is priced at R 11,999 and the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max (https://apo-opa.co/4cOWBO6) is priced at R 25,999.

For more information, please visit: https://ZA.EcoFlow.com.

[1] The charging time is achieved when the combined solar and AC input is 2400W. Actual user experiences may vary.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.