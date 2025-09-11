The fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), hosted in Algiers, Algeria, ended on September 10, 2025 in a resounding success with US$48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed during the weeklong continental exposition event that begun on September 4 and attended by over 112,000 visitors (physical and virtual), from 132 countries. A total of 958 buyers also participated in the event.

The opening ceremony, addressed by Algerian President, H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune among other dignitaries, featured a lively summit style discussion that saw the participation of fourteen (14) Heads of State and government, 6 representatives of government as well as 41 ministers and deputy ministers. Held biennially, IATF provides a platform for businesses in Africa and the rest of the world to showcase their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exchanging information and exploring opportunities. The weeklong Fair held from 4-5 September 2025 in Algiers, Algeria was organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

According to the IATF2025 Report Card, the event welcomed 2,148 exhibitors and featured major activities, including a trade exhibition by countries and businesses, a four-day trade and investment forum graced by leading African and international speakers, the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme with its own dedicated exhibition covering fashion, music, film, arts and craft, sports, literature and gastronomy, as well as the Africa Automotive Show.

The robust and enriching programme also included nine Special Days hosted by countries and organisations to showcase their trade and investment opportunities, including an IATF2025 Global Africa Day that highlighted commercial and cultural ties between Africa and its diaspora, the Arise IIP Industrial Day and the Dangote Day as well as Country Days by Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Cote d’Ivoire.

B2B and B2G matchmaking programmes were held to facilitate strategic partnerships and government collaborations to unlock new opportunities while the AU Youth Start-Up Programme showcased innovative ideas and prototypes, and the Africa Research and Innovation Hub @ IATF targeted the academia and national researchers. The activities were preceded by the IATF Virtual Platform which had already been live throughout the year, connecting exhibitors and visitors.

Addressing the closing ceremony, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the Advisory Council of IATF2025, said that the trade fair had surpassed all expectations and targets set by the organisers and expressed “a sense of accomplishment and feeling of satisfaction” at the outcome.

Chief Obasanjo attributed the successful outcome to the vibrant exchanges and dynamic partnerships that pervaded the trade fair and said that, more than being just a trade fair, IATF2025 was a testament to a more integrated and prosperous Africa.

He added: “Through vibrant exchanges and partnerships, IATF2025 has exceeded our expectations and now stands as the biggest ever. It has sown the seed of future prosperity for our shared vision of an economically integrated Africa. We need to continue building on these established connections in exploring new opportunities, working together to realise the full benefits of AfCFTA.”

There were also enriching discussions by political, business and other leaders on key Intra-African trade issues during the conference segment of the trade fair, with some of the most sough-after African and international speakers participating.

Other key outcomes emanating from the event include:

Institutionalisation of the Intra-African Trade Fair as a stand-alone treaty-based entity called IATFCO with headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe;

Announcement of Lagos, Nigeria, as venue of the next IATF in 2027 and presentation of the Hosting Flag to the Nigerian Minister of Trade, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; and

Award of the hosting rights for the Sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference in 2026 to Cross River State of Nigeria, with Calabar as the designated venue. The Hosting Agreement was signed by Governor Bassey Edet Otu on behalf of Cross River State, and Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Intra-African Trade and Export Development on behalf of Afreximbank.

Algeria, which had emerged a natural choice for IATF2025 because of its established industrial value chains, diversified economy and strategic location, ended up accounting for $11.4 billion of the $48.3-billion contracts signed at the trade fair, representing 23.6 per cent of the total deals that were closed at the fair. Additional export opportunities/commitments for Algerian companies from the Fair, amounting to $11.6 billion, are still scheduled to be signed.

Algerian businesses also took advantage of IATF2025 to showcase their products, attract investment and connect with new partners, enabling them to establish long-term business relationships and connections with counterparts in other African countries in support of AfCFTA implementation.

In addition, the impressive turnout of participants attracted heightened media visibility to Algeria, raising the Maghreb country’s profile and significantly boosting its trade prospects while the tourism and hospitality sectors benefitted from a boom in patronage of hotels, transport and logistics companies, tour operators and other businesses in the value chain.

The closing ceremony also featured an awards segment with winners in the following categories:

Best Stand Design (Entity) – Mota Engil

Best Stand Design (Pavilion) – Country/Organisation) – Zambia

Best Stand – Nigerian

Best Stand Feature – Zimbabwe

Most Sustainable/Going Green – Ogun State, Nigeria

Most Innovative Stand – Arise IIP

CANEX Award – Ministry of Arts and Culture, Algeria

African Automotive Show Award – Fiat Stellantis

Awards were also presented in the AU Youth Startup, Healthcare Technology Innovation Hackaton and SME Pitch categories.

Thousands of African businesses, including SMEs, have connected with new partners and entered new markets through the IATF platform.

Media contact:

media@intrafricatradefair.com

press@afreximbank.com

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.