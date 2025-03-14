When South Sudan’s national celebration of International Women’s Day took place in Torit, participants highlighted the importance of freedom of expression and access to education to reach gender equality. To reach that goal, many pointed out that women need to occupy more leadership roles in all spheres of society.

“I feel empowered when I, as a young woman, am encouraged to speak my mind, go to school and avoid an early, forced marriage. Because we have rights that we must all be aware of, and our voices should be free,” said Akudo Hassen Ismail, a student and traditional dancer who performed at the multicultural event, partly held at the Torit Freedom Square.

Several speakers showcased progress made by women despite a non-level playing field, naming the gradual increase of their representation in politics, businesses and other sectors as one example. But if Louis Lobong Lojore, Governor of Eastern Equatoria, gets his way, there will be much more to come.

“We need to work together to create an environment where both men and women are equal masters of themselves. I want to see women take or be part of the lead when it comes to peacebuilding, development, education, economic diversification and more,” he declared, with Grace Abalang, a member of the national legislative assembly, backing him up.

“I advise women that empowerment will only start when all children can go to school. We want to see public schools free of charge for this to become a reality,” she said.

In Eastern Equatoria, uniformed and civilian peacekeepers serving with the Torit-based Field Office of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) are working hard to do their part. They make systematic efforts to support initiatives to empower women, increase their opportunities to participate in vocational trainings and make a living, and fund projects intended to protect and give women and girls safe spaces. Community dialogues aimed at reducing intercommunal violence are also important activities.

To explain why initiatives that promote gender equality are an UNMISS priority, Guy Griffin, Head of the Field Office, quoted a passage from the peacekeeping mission’s official message on International Women’s Day.

“When women and girls have equal access to education and economic opportunities, the national economy grows. When more women are represented in politics, governance and accountability thrive. When women and girls live in a healthy environment, communities flourish, and when they participate in peace processes, real peace comes sooner and endures.”

While there is a still a long way to go for South Sudan’s women to enjoy the freedoms they are entitled to, the movement for change is both strong and growing. One young woman on stage expressed their rightful demands, and the idea that we all have the same worth, by means of poetry.

“I am she. I am you. I am he. I am her. I am the one before, beside and after a man. I am the one that loves you for ever and ever more. I am she who deserves the same in life and for all the time. Peace be.”