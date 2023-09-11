The International Telecommunications Week Africa (ITW) (https://apo-opa.info/3Yhgxm8) is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the award-winning, leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, aimed at sustainably growing the ITW Africa 2023 event and gaining increased recognition, exposure, and influence.

In an age where connectivity and communication are crucial, ITW Africa recognises the criticality of expanding its reach and impact across the telecoms sector in Africa. With a shared vision of fostering innovation and collaboration across the continent, ITW Africa and APO Group are excited to unite and bring a steadfast partnership that promises to deliver unparalleled benefits to the telecommunications industry.

Rosie Carr, Event Marketing Manager of ITW Africa said, "Together, ITW Africa and APO are poised to illuminate the path towards greater connectivity, innovation, and growth within Africa's digital infrastructure industry. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering excellence across the continent and creating a platform where industry pioneers can thrive. With APO Group's expertise, we are confident that ITW Africa will not only reach new heights but also serve as a catalyst for transformative change within the sector."

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Chairman and Founder of APO Group said, “APO Group is delighted to partner with ITW Africa 2023. The monumental contribution of the telecommunications industry to the development of the continent is paramount. Our team is honoured to be part of creating and communicating the success stories across Africa, highlighting the importance of dialogue around digitalisation and connectivity infrastructure for the future”.

The favourable partnership promises a series of exciting initiatives, including enhanced media coverage, extended networking opportunities, and a broader global reach for ITW Africa. Participants attending the upcoming ITW Africa event can anticipate a richer, more dynamic experience, honing the groundbreaking innovations and collaborations that shape Africa's telecoms landscape. ITW Africa is renowned for its ability to convene industry leaders and visionaries under one roof, providing an invaluable platform for networking, idea exchange, and forging transformative partnerships. Now, with the support and expertise of APO Group, this platform is set to expand and grow from strength to strength.

Event Details:

Date: 12 – 14 September 2023

Location: Radisson Blu, Upper Hill, Nairobi, Kenya

To secure your participation and explore the extensive program we have prepared, please visit https://apo-opa.info/3Yhgxm8

About ITW Africa:

ITW Africa is the region’s dedicated meeting for the digital infrastructure community. The event is designed to facilitate deal-making, networking and learning between the continent’s decision makers and international connectivity providers and enablers. Uniting carrier, cloud, data centre, hyperscale, content, satellite, subsea, investment, software and infrastructure industries, ITW Africa will help create new partnerships that will lay the foundations needed to support Africa’s future digital economy.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. We have prestigious clients and are honoured to represent such entrenched brands: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestlé, GE, FIFA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace, and more.

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com