Responding to the publication of the FCDO's ODA Equality Impact Assessment by the IDC, International Rescue Committee UK Executive Director, Laura Kyrke-Smith, said,

“The Government’s own assessment of the impact of reductions to its aid budget confirms what we already know: cuts have serious consequences for the most vulnerable and marginalized people in the world.

The International Rescue Committee has seen this firsthand in Sierra Leone, where our long-running programme to develop Sierra Leone’s health system was cut by 60% since 2021. In 14 hospitals and 92 community health centres, UK government support was reducing the number of preventable deaths, including women who die in childbirth. 3 million people were being supported. One of the leading causes of death in childbirth is hemorrhaging, and thanks to our work 84% of hospitals had sufficient blood stock to save women who experience this (up from 33% when the programme started in 2018). This means more women are now at risk of dying.

Britain should take great pride that its support has enabled IRC to save lives in Sierra Leone. But it has been in the UK’s interest too. For example, Covid taught us that infectious diseases aren’t contained by national borders. In a country prone to infectious diseases, a stronger health system is good not just for Sierra Leone but for the world.

Today’s stocktake of suffering must act as a wake-up call to the Chancellor: curb the diversion of foreign aid towards domestic refugee costs, set out a path to reinstate the aid budget in full, and make sure it reaches those in fragile and conflict-affected countries most at risk of being left behind.”