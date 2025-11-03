The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the continuing gruesome killings of civilians and attacks on essential services, such as healthcare centres, in Sudan.

He said the persistent acts of impunity that have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe, leaving over half of the country’s population in dire need of life-saving aid, are unacceptable and regrettable. He said the committee welcomes the emergency meeting convened by the African Union Peace and Security Council to discuss the gravely worsening situation in the Republic of Sudan.

Mr Mahumapelo said: “The committee also welcomes the decisive intervention of the African Union at this critical juncture. It is imperative to stop what is happening in Sudan and to restore peace and stability.”

The committee adds its voice to that of the South African government calling upon the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately and unconditionally implement an verifiable cessation of hostilities, adhering strictly to their obligations, including protecting medical personnel and allowing safe passage for those seeking refuge, and to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected populations across Sudan.

“We also call upon all external actors involved in this crisis to adhere to international law, and to stop any form of supporting, supplying or enabling the armed belligerents,” added Mr Mahumapelo.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION, MR SUPRA MAHUMAPELO.



For media inquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact:

Mr Mava Lukani

Cell: 081 503 1840

Email: mlukani@parliament.gov.za