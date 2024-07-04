The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is pleased to announce the Corporation’s active participation at the 9th World Global Review for Trade. This event, themed ‘Mainstreaming Trade’, was held at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) headquarters, in Geneva from June 26 to 28, 2024.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Aid for Trade Review is a significant global platform that brings together policymakers, development agencies, and trade experts to discuss strategies and initiatives to promote trade as a means of development. This year’s theme highlighted the importance of integrating trade into national development strategies for sustainable economic growth.

The event was an occasion for ITFC to cement its strategic partnerships with the international trade community, explore new areas of cooperation, and present IsDB Group's achievement with the publication of the IsDB Aid for Trade Report.

A joint declaration was signed between Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC; H.E. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO, Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); Gerd Müller, Director General of UNIDO; Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC). The joint declaration will strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest under the coalition ‘Partenariat pour le coton’ by establishing sustainable textile hubs, supporting private sector investments, and encouraging collaboration and advocacy in Africa and beyond.

The signature ceremony was followed by a high-level panel session titled "Cotton to Clothing: Charting Pathways to Create Sustainable Jobs for Women and Youth in West and Central Africa". Mr. Sonbol underscored the long-lasting involvement of ITFC in cotton production in the past 15 years: US$2 billion financed to connect firms and millions of smallholders’ cotton farmers to global value chains. He also presented ITFC’s solutions programs as solutions to support investment promotion, market access, and capacity building to enable the environment for a regional textile value chain in Africa.

In addition, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol participated in a panel session on “Financing Aid for Trade—Regional Perspectives,” highlighting the potential for economic transformation of OIC member countries through regional integration and showcasing IsDB Group synergy that allows to offer robust regional programs to OIC member countries in different continents.

Commenting on ITFC’s participation during the WTO Aid for Trade Review 2024, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO, said: “ITFC’s participation at the 9th World Global Review for Trade is a clear testament to our good relations with the World Trade Organization and our support for their mission of leveraging trade to generate employment opportunities and improve livelihoods. ITFC remains committed to strengthening existing partnerships and leveraging new synergies to provide our member countries with trade solutions best suited to global dynamics. We look forward to further supporting sustainable trade, trade finance, and value creation through these strategic partnerships.”

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$75 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.