An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts today completed a review of long term operational safety of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in South Africa.

The Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation (SALTO) follow-up review mission was requested by the plant’s operator, Eskom. Koeberg Units one and two started commercial operation in 1984 and 1985, respectively. Koeberg’s Unit 1 received a license to continue operating until 2044 in July this year, and Eskom is planning to extend operation of Unit 2 until 2045.

Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant is located approximately 30 kilometers north of Cape Town, South Africa, and provides around 5 per cent of the country’s electricity, playing a vital role in reducing reliance on coal. It is the only commercially operating nuclear power station on the African continent. Koeberg is equipped with two pressurized water reactors with a combined capacity of 1934 MW(e), making it a key component of South Africa’s energy infrastructure.

During the 3 to 6 September mission, the SALTO team’s review focused on aspects essential to the safe Long Term Operation (LTO) of both units. The mission reviewed Koeberg NPP’s response to recommendations and suggestions made during an IAEA SALTO mission in 2022, which built upon an initial IAEA pre-SALTO mission held at the plant in 2019.

“The team observed that the plant is addressing the SALTO team’s suggestions and recommendations from the 2022 review,” said team leader and IAEA Nuclear Safety Officer Bryce Lehman. “Based on its efforts, the plant has made significant improvements in ageing management and resolved most of the issues identified in 2022. The plant is on track to complete the remaining items in a reasonable timeframe.”

The team – comprising two experts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, and two IAEA staff members – said the plant had:

Updated the LTO programme ensuring that all long-term operation activities are systematically planned, executed on schedule, and aligned with safety and operational standards.

Completed the revalidation of environmental qualification for qualified cables ensuring that nuclear facility cables remain capable of safely performing under specific environmental conditions over time, despite aging or wear.

Completed the revalidation of the Time Limited Ageing Analysis (TLAAs) for concrete structures, including the containment TLAA.

The team noted that the plant needs to continue its work to ensure that:

The plant programmes supporting LTO are fully implemented for the LTO period.

The containment monitoring system is fully refurbished and remains fully functional during the LTO period.

Plant management expressed a determination to maintain the level of preparedness for safe LTO and to further cooperate with the IAEA in this area.

“For us, this is an integral part of the IAEA’s supporting service to ensure safe operation of the Koeberg reactors during the LTO period for the next 20 years. The IAEA SALTO missions, and technical cooperation, helped to improve our continued focus on safe operation,” said Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer, Nuclear Operating Unit, Eskom. “Eskom has worked diligently to demonstrate and ensure the safe operation of the Koeberg plant today and into the future and together with the IAEA carried out four review missions and several technical support discussions. We appreciate the IAEA’s support and the independent review against international safety standards. We will continue to collaborate in the future as part of our drive to continuously improve,” he added.

The team provided a draft report to the plant management and to the South African National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) at the end of the mission. They will have an opportunity to make factual comments on the draft. A final report will be submitted to the plant management, the NNR and the South African Government within three months.

Background

General information about SALTO missions can be found on the IAEA Website. A SALTO peer review is a comprehensive safety review addressing strategy and key elements for the safe long term operation of nuclear power plants. They complement OSART missions, which are designed as a review of programmes and activities essential to operational safety. Neither SALTO nor OSART reviews are regulatory inspections, nor are they design reviews or substitutes for an exhaustive assessment of a plant's overall safety status.

LTO of nuclear power plants is defined as operation beyond an established time frame determined by the license term, the original plant design, relevant standards, or national regulations. As stated in IAEA safety standards, to maintain a plant’s fitness for service, consideration should be given to life limiting processes and features of systems, structures, and components (SSC), as well as to reasonably practicable safety upgrades to enhance the safety of the plant to a level approaching that of modern plants.