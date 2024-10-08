In summer 2024, the South African government published a strategy paper on the management of e-waste, which was developed in collaboration with Empa. This is the first time the country has issued standardized guidelines for the proper and safe handling of e-waste. The collaboration is part of a program funded by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Electronic waste can pose a considerable risk to people and the environment, as it often contains toxic substances such as the heavy metals mercury and cadmium. At the same time, discarded electrical and electronic devices are an important source of valuable materials, for instance copper and gold. Proper disposal and recycling of e-waste is therefore crucial – also for developing and newly industrialized countries, who can use it to safeguard their populations and strengthen their economies.



With support from Empa, South Africa has now come a good deal closer to this goal. In June 2024, the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment published, for the first time, a comprehensive e-waste management strategy. An important basis for this strategy was provided by the Sustainable Recycling Industries program (SRI, see text box), financed by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Sustainable change

As part of the SRI program, Empa and the World Resources Forum (WRF) are working with teams from several developing and newly industrialized countries, including South Africa, to improve the recycling of e-waste in these countries. The aim is both to create the necessary legal framework and to impart technical know-how. "Thanks to the collaboration with Empa and the WRF, our partner countries benefit from proven expert knowledge," says Philipp Ischer, program manager at SECO. According to the expert, this has a very positive effect on the development of the legal foundations for recycling and the formulation of the relevant norms and standards.



"One of our activities as part of the SRI program, for example, is the training of auditors who check the quality of e-waste handling processes at recycling companies," says Manuele Capelli, a researcher in Empa's Technology and Society laboratory, which manages the program together with the WRF. Members of the Critical Materials and Resource Efficiency (CARE) research group, which has a longs-standing experience in development cooperation, also carried out audits for the Swiss e-waste recycling industry until 2023.



The expertise from small, prosperous Switzerland cannot, however, be transferred one-to-one to a large newly industrialized country like South Africa. "One of SRI's goals is to promote sustainable change so that the activities continue even after the program ends," emphasizes Capelli. Special attention is therefore paid to cooperation with local teams. "Our partners are in contact with the authorities and the industry in South Africa and are very familiar with the country-specific challenges in the area of electronic waste recycling."

Creating suitable conditions

The recycling of batteries is one example of the e-waste management challenges particular to South Africa. The power grid in the country is unstable; hour-long power cuts have been a daily occurrence for years. "As the largest electricity producer in the region, South Africa has no easy way of importing electricity," explains Capelli. For this reason, many wealthy households rely on their own solar system with battery storage, resulting in large quantities of used batteries over time. "Batteries are a particularly dangerous form of e-waste. They can cause fires if stored incorrectly and not properly monitored," says Capelli. Thanks to their experience with the recycling and reuse of batteries, the Empa researchers were able to pass on useful know-how to their local partners.



Otherwise, South Africa faces similar challenges in e-waste recycling as other newly industrialized countries, says Capelli: "The quantities of e-waste are increasing, but disposal and recycling are often inadequate or unsafe. With the new strategy paper, the country now has comprehensive and uniform guidelines for the first time in order to better overcome these challenges. "This is a major milestone and we are delighted to have been able to support South Africa in this," he says.

Sustainable Recycling Industries

Sustainable Recycling Industries (SRI) is a program funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and run by Empa and the World Resources Forum (WRF), an international non-profit organization that emerged from Empa. The aim of the program is to create favorable framework conditions for a sustainable recycling industry for e-waste and related waste streams in selected developing and emerging countries. The countries involved are Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Peru and South Africa. SRI is currently in its second phase, which will run until 2025. Colombia and Peru have already successfully completed the program.



www.sustainable-recycling.org