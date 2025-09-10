Following the declaration of the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kasai Province, World Health Organization (WHO) is intensifying efforts to support the government to scale up measures to halt the spread of the virus as swiftly as possible.

Soon after the alert about the outbreak was received, WHO mobilized experts who joined an advance team of first responders from the Ministry of Health being deployed to Bulape and Mweka health zones in Kasai Province. WHO also provided two tonnes of emergency health supplies and equipment that were delivered as the advance team deployed.

Additionally, within 48 hours of the declaration of the outbreak on 4 September 2025, the Organization airlifted 12 tonnes of outbreak control materials including personal protective equipment, patient isolation materials, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies to support clinical care and protect frontline health workers. More supplies are being shipped to the country to strengthen the response.

“The affected localities are hard to reach. We are working round the clock to rapidly roll out response measures to ensure robust outbreak control to stop the virus from spreading further and save lives,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

On 7 September, teams of frontlines responders were vaccinated against Ebola in Kinshasa ahead of their deployment in the field thanks to a stockpile of vaccines that had been preposition in the country’s capital with support from WHO and partners.

As the outbreak response is scaled up, efforts are also underway to strengthen health emergency coordination, with WHO working with partner organizations to rally efforts, resources and expertise to support the national authorities mount an effective response.

WHO is working with the national authorities in 10 priority countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of the Congo to initiate readiness assessments and contingency planning.

In Tanzania, for example, disease surveillance is being enhanced in localities bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo to swiftly detect any cases and respond in a timely manner to halt any further transmission of the virus. In Angola, WHO is supporting the national authorities step up preparedness, especially in Lunda Norte Province, which borders Kasai Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ongoing outbreak is the country’s 16th since Ebola was identified in 1976. The outbreak is occurring in a complex epidemiological and humanitarian context. The Democratic Republic of the Congo country is currently facing several outbreaks, including mpox, cholera and measles.

WHO assesses the overall public health risk posed by the ongoing outbreak as high at the national level, moderate at the regional level and low at the global level.

Ebola virus disease is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans. Human-to-human transmission is through direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from Ebola, objects that have been contaminated with body fluids from a person sick with Ebola or the body of a person who died from Ebola.

However, with the currently available effective treatment, patients have a significantly higher chance of survival if they are treated early and given supportive care.