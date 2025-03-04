The Canon Academy Juniors program is dedicated to empowering youth by fostering new hobbies and developing their creative skills, instilling confidence along the way. Tailored for two different age groups (8-12 and 13-16), the program offers hands-on photography classes designed to equip kids and teens with valuable skills.

This partnership aims at Inspiring creativity and cultivating young photographers at Kenya’s premier country club

Canon Central&North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Karen Country Club to bring the Canon Academy Juniors program to young members aged 8-16. This unique collaboration combines Karen Country Club’s legacy of community engagement with Canon’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of visual storytellers. Set to take place from 14th-17th April, this exclusive members-only program will provide young participants with immersive, hands-on photography training in a stunning outdoor environment.

Through Canon Academy Juniors, selected country clubs in Nairobi, including the iconic Karen Country Club, will host four days of interactive photography sessions led by Canon-certified trainers. Participants will engage in both theoretical and practical workshops covering essential photography skills such as composition, exposure settings, storytelling, and more. The program is designed to help children and teens not only discover a new hobby but also build a deep-rooted photography culture among young learners.

Established in 1937, Karen Country Club offers an ideal setting for this program. Known as one of Kenya’s oldest and most prestigious family-oriented clubs, the club's 18-hole golf course was built on a former coffee estate developed by Danish author Karen Blixen, the inspiration for the classic film Out of Africa. Its serene landscape, enriched with indigenous trees, wetlands, and panoramic views of the Ngong Hills, provides a perfect canvas for budding photographers.

Canon’s Commitment to Innovation and Creative Expression

“Canon Academy Juniors is more than a photography program; it’s a space where young minds can explore their creativity, learn valuable skills, and develop a passion for visual storytelling,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa. “We’re proud to partner with Karen Country Club to bring this enriching experience to their community, nurturing Kenya’s next generation of photographers in an environment as inspiring as their vision.”

Program Highlights and Structure

The program will run in two daily sessions over four days, offering age-appropriate courses for children aged 8-12 in the morning, followed by sessions for teens aged 13-16 in the afternoon. Each day covers core photography topics including:

Basics of photography and camera handling

Understanding and using different camera modes

Principles of composition and the exposure triangle

Storytelling through images

Specialized sessions such as Canon Creative Park, where participants can explore genre-based photography and creative camera modes

The program not only offers a hands-on learning experience but also fosters a vibrant photography culture among young people, encouraging them to capture the world around them with new perspective.

About Canon Academy Juniors

Canon Academy Juniors is an exclusive educational initiative designed for young members who are eager to explore visual imaging and printing. This program is dedicated to nurturing the creative skills of students aged 8-16 through engaging outdoor and hands-on training sessions led by expert trainers.

About Karen Country Club

Founded in 1937, Karen Country Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in Kenya. With a course built to United States Golf Association (USGA) standards and steeped in history, the club is a prestigious hub of community activity, offering family-oriented recreation in a setting rich with indigenous flora and fauna. Its grounds serve as an extraordinary venue for Canon Academy Juniors, enhancing the learning experience with breathtaking views of the Ngong Hills and abundant natural beauty.

This partnership underscores Canon’s commitment to innovation and Karen Country Club’s mission of enriching its members’ lives through unique and valuable programs. Together, Canon and Karen Country Club are proud to offer young members the tools and inspiration they need to explore the art of photography.

Click here to learn more about Canon Academy Juniors: https://apo-opa.co/4h5Nslm

Click here to learn more about Canon Print Hub: https://apo-opa.co/3XuVwF9

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3F4uA93) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com