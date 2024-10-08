Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, conducted a tour to observe the state of agricultural activities and social service provision institutions in the sub-zones of Molqui, Sahambuka, and Laelai-Gash.
The objective of the tour was to identify challenges faced by social service provision institutions, address them, and discuss the necessary follow-up actions on crops until harvest.
Ambassador Mahmud emphasized that ensuring the sustainability of social service provision institutions and equitable service delivery is the responsibility of administrations at all levels, alongside Government institutions. He also urged agricultural experts and farmers to focus on developing cereals and oil crops in their agricultural efforts.