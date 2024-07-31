UN Secretary General António Guterres appointed (https://apo-opa.co/3WNr7Cg) a panel dedicated to developing a framework that ensures equity, transparency, sustainability and human rights among critical mineral extraction activities, in April 2024. Uniting government and industry stakeholders, the panel aims to encourage developing countries, including those in Africa – which holds over half of the world’s cobalt and manganese reserves and over one-fifth of aluminum and copper reserves – to leverage its critical minerals for enhanced job creation, economic diversification and export revenues.

Reflecting similar priorities, the Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) summit — scheduled for November 6-7 in Cape Town — will host an Industry Leader Forum to explore strategies for ensuring sustainable mineral production and navigating external factors like geopolitical risk, digital transformation and the energy transition. It will also address recent high-level initiatives – from the African Green Minerals Strategy to the global Minerals Security Partnership – and their role in shaping best practices for building resilient mineral supply chains.

Initiated in 2022 by the African Development Bank, the African Green Minerals Strategy (AGMS) (https://apo-opa.co/3y8dZy4) serves as a comprehensive framework for leveraging the continent’s mineral resources for industrialization and the development of green technologies. The AGMS aims to articulate Africa’s interests in a rapidly changing world, build and retain local value, create jobs, develop new industries, and foster greener economies, as global demand for transition minerals rises.

Meanwhile, the US-led Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) (https://apo-opa.co/3YpZf87) represents a collaborative effort among 14 countries and the European Union to bolster investment in responsible critical minerals supply chains. Through partnerships with governments and industries, the MSP provides support for strategic projects, particularly focusing on lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite, rare earth elements and copper. Given Africa’s abundant mineral reserves, collaboration with the MSP is particularly relevant for the continent, enabling responsible mineral extraction and supporting local communities and economies, while advancing global clean energy goals.

In February 2023, MSP partners gathered in South Africa to establish guiding principles for global project development, emphasizing local value addition and maintaining sustainability and ESG standards. Representatives from mineral-rich nations, including non-MSP countries like Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, joined the discussions. The meeting sought to ensure that the growth of critical minerals supply chains benefits all stakeholders equitably, underlining the MSP’s commitment to responsible mineral extraction and sustainable development.

Furthering efforts to ensure a steady and sustainable supply of CRMs, the EU launched its Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act in March 2023, as European demand for rare earth metals is expected to increase six-fold by 2030. As part of this initiative, the EU has engaged with several African countries including the DRC, Zambia, Rwanda and Namibia through various MOUs. These agreements aim to foster collaboration within integrating sustainable raw materials value chains, mobilizing funds for infrastructure development, promoting sustainable and responsible production practices, encouraging research and innovation and enhancing capacity building efforts.

Within this context, the Industry Leaders Forum: Driving Innovative Minerals Production at CMA 2024 will explore key trends within the African and global critical minerals landscape. Leaders will discuss how initiatives like the AGMS, MSP and European CRM Act will shape the future of sustainable mineral production and global supply chains.

CMA is the largest gathering of critical mineral stakeholders in Africa. Taking place from November 6 – 7 in Cape Town, the event positions Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. This year’s edition takes place under the theme Innovate, Enact, Invest in African Critical Minerals to Sustain Global Growth, connecting African mining projects and regulators with global investors and stakeholders to untap the full potential of the continent’s raw materials. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.