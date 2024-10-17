Global mobility and urban service provider inDrive (www.inDrive.com) announces the launch of its ride-hailing. As the second most downloaded app globally for two consecutive years, inDrive operates successfully on all continents, including Africa. Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms, inDrive provides a unique experience by allowing drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly, offering greater flexibility and control for both parties. This people-first model has been proven successful in cities worldwide, empowering drivers to choose rides based on their criteria while providing passengers with more transparent and personalized pricing.

How the Fare Negotiation Works

Through the inDrive app, passengers can set their pickup and drop-off locations and propose a fare. Verified drivers nearby receive the request and can either accept the proposed fare, suggest a counteroffer, or decline the trip entirely—without facing penalties. This negotiation system considers journey specifics such as fare, vehicle type, estimated arrival time, and driver ratings, allowing drivers to select the most profitable and convenient rides.

A Fairer System for Drivers

inDrive further differentiates itself by offering zero commission fees for drivers in Lusaka during the first six months of operation. This zero-commission period allows drivers to keep 100% of their earnings, providing direct and immediate financial benefits. After the initial period, a standard low commission will be introduced, ensuring drivers continue to enjoy higher earnings compared to other ride-hailing platforms.

Safety as a Top Priority

At inDrive, safety remains a top priority on all rides with inDrive . All drivers undergo thorough background checks, including verification of licenses and other necessary documentation, ensuring only the most reliable drivers are on the road. Additionally, passengers can rate drivers after each trip, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

For enhanced passenger peace of mind, the app includes real-time GPS tracking, allowing users to share trip details with friends or family. inDrive also offers 24/7 customer support and includes an emergency button that instantly connects users with local authorities in case of safety concerns.

A New Era for Ride-Hailing in Lusaka

As inDrive enters the Zambian market, it brings with it a fresh and dynamic approach to urban mobility. Ashif Black, Business Development Representative for inDrive in Africa, emphasized the significance of the launch, stating:

"The Zambian market is ready for innovation in ride-hailing. Our unique fare negotiation model empowers both drivers and passengers by giving them control over their pricing, rather than leaving it in the hands of an algorithm. We believe this flexibility, along with our zero-commission benefit, will address many of the current challenges in the industry and provide a fairer, more rewarding experience for drivers."

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 749 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work o

f inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com