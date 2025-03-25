As South Africa continues to grapple with a persistently high unemployment rate, with 35% of women unemployed in the last quarter of 2024, global mobility leader inDrive (www.inDrive.com) is taking action to drive meaningful change. With a mission to impact 1 billion people globally through challenging injustice, inDrive is committed to increasing female representation in South Africa’s e-hailing industry and creating economic opportunities for women.

This International Women’s Month, inDrive is taking a bold step toward greater inclusivity by setting a target to onboard over 400 female drivers in Cape Town. By creating more earning opportunities for women and meeting the growing demand for female drivers, this initiative seeks to foster a more diverse and equitable ride-hailing industry. Increasing female representation behind the wheel is a key move toward economic empowerment and a more inclusive mobility landscape.

Recent research revealed that over 80% of e-hailing passengers would prefer female drivers when given a choice. These findings highlight the critical need for increased female participation in the industry, ensuring more inclusive, and trusted mobility experience for all.

“We understand the barriers women face in accessing employment opportunities in South Africa. Our commitment to increasing female driver participation is just one of the ways we aim to create more equitable opportunities,” said Ashif Black, Country Representative at inDrive South Africa. “Passengers also have the option to select female drivers, enhancing their control over the ride experience and further empowering women in the industry.”

Beyond economic empowerment, inDrive’s initiative strengthens trust and confidence in South Africa’s ride-hailing services by providing passengers—especially women—with greater choice. As the company continues its global mission to challenge injustice, create opportunities, and redefine fair mobility, it remains steadfast in its commitment to driving gender equality in the transport sector.

