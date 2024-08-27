​Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko on Monday (26/8) visited the Sudan International Airport Authority and met with Director General Mr. Sir Al-Khatam Babiker and his staff.

Ambassador Sunarko opened the meeting by conveying warm greetings and high appreciation for the close cooperation and facilitation support provided by the Airport Authority. Ambassador Sunarko also congratulated Mr. Sir Al-Khatam on the success of the Kassala Airport renovation project, which is expected to become an alternative air transportation route between Kassala and Port Sudan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko conveyed the Plan for the Delivery of Phase 3 Humanitarian Aid in the form of medicines from the Indonesian Government collected by a non-profit organization (BAZNAS). This assistance is expected to ease the burden on the Sudanese people affected by conflict, floods, and cholera outbreaks in the last few weeks.

Mr. Sir Al-Khatam expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation that has been established with the Indonesian Embassy, ​​and welcomed the commitment of the Indonesian Government in providing humanitarian assistance on an ongoing basis. The Sudan Airport authorities confirmed their readiness to facilitate support and assistance in the process of sending the aid upon arrival at Port Sudan Airport.

At the end of the visit, a field review was conducted at a number of supporting facilities at the Airport that had been renovated.