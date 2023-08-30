The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Windhoek participated in one of the largest trade fairs in Namibia, namely the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) 2023 in Ongwediva, Oshana province (25/08–02/09). The OATF exhibition was officially opened by the Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Namibia, Verna Sinimbo.

In OATF 2023, the Indonesian Embassy booth displayed the promotion of products from around 12 companies, namely PT Tunas Baru Lampung, PT Gajah Tunggal, Mensa Group, PT Sayap Mas Utama, PT Universal Indofood Product (UNIBIS), DEXA Group, PT Sumber Kopi Prima, PT Kino Indonesia, PT Tjiwi Kimia Paper Mill, PT Dua Kelinci, PT Savoria Kreasi Rasa and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.

In addition to increasing visitor awareness about the diversity of Indonesian products, the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek collaborated with Future Image Investment, a Namibian company that imports Indomie instant noodle products to Namibia, conducted cooking and food tasting demonstrations and distributed samples of instant noodle products to visitors.

OATF is Namibia's premier multi-sector trading and exhibition platform held annually in Ongwediva City, Oshana Province. The first OATF was held in 2000 which was inaugurated by the First President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma and since then, it has grown into an outstanding business, marketing and networking platform with unlimited opportunities, this year OATF carries the theme: "'Embracing a Sustainable Economy, Linking Smart Markets'". OATF had 418 exhibitors with 9 foreign countries participating including Japan, China, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Indonesia.