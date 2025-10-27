State House Seychelles


The Inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Dr. Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie, 6th President of the Republic of Seychelles, will be held today, Sunday 26th October 2025, at Stad Linite, Roche Caiman at 5:30pm.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on SBC 1, TeleSesel and Radyo Sesel

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.