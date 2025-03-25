The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) officially opened with welcome and keynote addresses by key industry leaders operating in the Republic of Congo’s energy sector. With an ambition to double oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027, and with the upcoming launch of a new Gas Master Plan, CEIF 2025 offers a platform for attendees to connect with leaders in Congo’s energy market.

Speaking during the opening session Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua outlined Congo’s potential as a key driver of energy in Central Africa, highlighting critical reforms and initiatives aimed at maximizing the country’s energy potential.

“It is with great pride and happiness that I’m taking the floor today to deliver the official opening of Congo Energy&Investment Forum,” Minister Itoua stated, adding, “The outline of this forum is in line with Congo’s National Development Goal of 2022-2026 and our ambitious vision to modernize infrastructure and create an inclusive investment environment.”

Meanwhile, Sébastien Brice Poaty, General Secretary of Congo’s parastatal Société National de Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) explained that Congo remains committed to the development of hydrocarbons, as well as renewable energy, to drive access throughout the country. Poaty indicated that the parastatal has finalized the Gas Master Plan – set to launch at CEIF 2025 – and is preparing for the coming adoption of the new Gas Code, which is expected later this year.

“This conference is part of a broader aspect on the future of the Congo. SNPC was created to valorize the energy potential of the Congo and support economic development while engaging in a sustainable transition,” stated Poaty, adding, “Investing in Africa remains one of the keys to the continent’s development.

Speaking on Congo’s potential to attract investment to the energy market, Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, stressed the importance of stability in the market. “Congo is an extremely valuable member of the OPEC family,” Al Ghais said, adding, “Congo’s oil will be essential considering the future growth of oil demand.”

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) stressed the importance of the Congolese government to review its strategies and revitalize its hydrocarbons sector. Additionally, Dr. Ibrahim highlighted that, while the global energy landscape is undergoing a massive paradigm shift, Congo must remain committed to driving the development of its oil and gas resources.

“The Republic of Congo has long been a significant player in Africa’s oil and gas industry. As the third-largest producer in sub-Saharan Africa, with proven crude oil reserves of 1.8 billion barrels, Congo possesses immense potential for development in frontier basins,” he said.

The Opening Ceremony also included keynote presentations by key industry players in Congo’s energy industry including energy majors TotalEnergies and Eni, as well as independent producers Imperatus Energy and Ammat Global Resources and the African Energy Chamber.

“With increasing global competition for capital, future success in Congo depends on maintaining a competitive fiscal framework and a stable regulatory and legal environment to ensure long-term viability on investments,” stated Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President for Africa, TotalEnergies E&P.

Andrea Berberi, Managing Director, Eni Congo announced during his presentation that the company completed its ninth cargo of LNG on March 24, reaching 1 million cubic meters of LNG produced and exported in the market. “Today, we are proud to be part of this new sector in the Republic of Congo,” Berberi stated.

“There are great operators in the country working on different projects,” stated Massimiliano Mignacca, Director General, Ammat Global Resources, adding, “Ammat’s activities are notably in upstream, but we are committed along the entire lifecycle of hydrocarbons.”

Calling on Congo to replicate the success of neighboring oil producers such as Angola, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the African Energy Chamber, expressed his optimism for the country to capitalize on regulatory reforms and improved governance to attract global investment.

“At a time when we look at the energy industry, when we look at global shifts in energy, we look at Congo for energy stability. It is for that reason that Congo takes a very strong position, but we need to recognize that energy reforms need to happen,” stated Ayuk.

Meanwhile, Oumar Semega, CEO and Founder, Imperatus Energy Group noted that energy plays a key and strategic role for the Congo. “At Imperatus, we have a clear vision to create value across every stage of the oil and gas sector, from extraction to commercialization,” stated.

CEIF 2025 takes places from March 24-26 in Brazzaville. The event is held under the highest patronage of Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and SNPC. For three days, CEIF 2025 brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.