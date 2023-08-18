The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded today a two-day visit to Mauritania. This visit is part of his regional familiarization tour since his appointment as the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.
The Special Representative was received in audience by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and President of the Conference of Heads of State of the G5 Sahel. He also met Mr. Mohamed Salem ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hanana Ould Sidi, Minister of Defense, members of the diplomatic corps and the United Nations country team.
During his discussions with the President, the Special Representative addressed national and regional humanitarian and security challenges, including the political and institutional crisis in Niger. He also congratulated President Ghazouani for all the efforts undertaken by his country in welcoming refugees and Mauritania's involvement in restoring peace and security in the Sahel region. The Special Representative stressed the need to strengthen the partnership between the United Nations and Mauritania to consolidate peace and development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).