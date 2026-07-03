The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, today welcomed the President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in Kinshasa for a high-level meeting focused on accelerating the Ebola response in the DRC and mobilising African support around the country.

The meeting, convened by Africa CDC in support of the DRC authorities, brought together the two Heads of State, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya, and senior representatives of the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other partners engaged in the response.

“The Government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and is taking the necessary measures to protect our population, prevent the spread of the disease and preserve the health security of neighbouring countries,” said President Félix Tshisekedi. “This outbreak reminds us that health security is closely linked to peace and human security in areas affected by armed conflict. Insecurity weakens prevention, epidemiological surveillance and the capacity of public health actors to respond rapidly.”

President Tshisekedi stressed that the simultaneous outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda demonstrate the need for a coordinated regional response based on shared responsibility. He also welcomed South Africa’s continued support and thanked international partners, including South Africa, Africa CDC, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the United States and China, for supporting the national response.

In his capacity as African Union Champion for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, President Ramaphosa brought a message of African solidarity and collective action in the face of an outbreak that requires speed, coordination and financing.

President Ramaphosa’s visit also emphasized the importance of avoiding blanket travel restrictions and maintaining responsible engagement with the DRC while targeted public health measures are strengthened.

“Throughout many periods in our collective history, the resilience, courage and selflessness of our peoples have enabled us to weather even the most difficult of storms. We have no doubt that this crisis too shall be overcome. The people of Africa are one. Our bonds transcend borders, ethnicity and language. When there is tragedy in one part of our beloved continent, we all share in the sorrow. When a sister country needs assistance, we answer that call. The continental response to this Ebola outbreak has been swift. On the 16th of June, President Ndayishimiye of Burundi convened a virtual summit of African leaders and partners to deliberate on a global response. That meeting mobilised approximately US$1.5 billion in financing, technical support, medical countermeasures and humanitarian response. It is significant that of this amount, over US$100 million was pledged by African countries themselves. This reflects the spirit of solidarity and cooperation we continue to see in pursuit of African health sovereignty,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The political message of the meeting was strong: the DRC is leading the response, and the DRC is not alone.

The Minister of Health of the DRC presented the epidemiological situation and the immediate priorities of the national response. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs outlined urgent needs in affected areas. Partners provided updates on support already deployed, commitments under way and remaining gaps.

Africa CDC presented the status of continental coordination, including actions taken with neighbouring countries to strengthen regional preparedness, support points of entry, improve surveillance and reduce the risk of cross-border spread.

“The DRC is leading this response. Africa CDC stands with the DRC to support national decisions, strengthen regional coordination and move expertise, teams and resources faster to where they are needed,” said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. “President Ramaphosa’s presence in Kinshasa sends a strong message of confidence: the DRC can safely host high-level engagement, coordinated support and responsible public health action. This outbreak requires speed, discipline and solidarity, not isolation. Africa protecting Africa is measured here: in how fast we act, how well we coordinate, and how firmly we stand with affected communities.”

The meeting also confirmed that significant resources have been committed. The Government of the DRC has committed US$50 million to the response. South Africa has committed US$13.5 million. The World Bank announced an additional US$10 million, building on its existing US$63 million commitment. The European Union, the United Kingdom and other partners also reaffirmed their support to the response.

The joint Africa CDC–WHO continental preparedness and response plan estimates Ebola and health response needs at US$518 million. Commitments announced exceed this amount, but only 21% of funds had been released according to data presented. The priority now is to turn commitments into rapid operational support for teams on the ground, affected communities, clinical trials, surveillance, laboratories, points of entry and regional preparedness.

“Ebola moves fast. Africa must move faster,” said Dr Kaseya. “The financing exists. The commitments exist. They must now reach the places where they save lives.”

At the close of the meeting, the two Heads of State called on partners to align their support with the priorities of the DRC, accelerate resource mobilisation and disbursement, and strengthen preparedness in neighbouring countries.

Africa CDC will continue working with the Government of the DRC, South Africa, WHO, the World Bank, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other partners to strengthen the response, support affected communities and protect the region.​

Media contact:

Africa CDC

Saran Koly

Director of Communications and Public Information

kolys@africacdc.org

+251 98 434 6488

Presidency of the DRC

​Presidency of South Africa

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The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org