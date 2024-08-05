Mr. Amanuel Woldetsion, head of seed development, reported that improved wheat and hybrid corn seeds are significantly contributing to boosting agricultural produce.
Mr. Amanuel stated that this year 29,300 hectares of land have been cultivated, with 81% planted with crops, 14.4% with cereals, and 4% with oil crops. He also mentioned that the 2,500 quintals of improved wheat seeds that was distributed to farmers are significantly contributing to the successful implementation of agricultural activities.
Mr. Amanuel went on to say that the improved wheat seed has strong resistance to pests and crop diseases, and one of the types, “Sidra,” has been well-received by farmers. The expansion of hybrid corn, which was distributed to 20 farmers as a pilot project in 2021, is currently being cultivated on 10.34 hectares of land and is in good condition.
Mr. Amanuel also called on farmers to reinforce participation in water and soil conservation activities, with a view to ensuring water supply, frequent crop rotation, and the application of organic fertilizers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.