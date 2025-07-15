Emma Townshend, Executive: Corporate Affairs at South African mining company Implats, has confirmed her participation as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, Africa’s premier event for mining stakeholders.

Townshend will contribute to a high-level panel discussion titled South Africa’s Strategic Influence in the Global Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) Market, showcasing Implats’ role in maintaining South Africa’s dominance in PGMs.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Townshend’s AMW participation comes at a time when Implats is strengthening its operations to support long-term growth. In July 2025, the company announced the consolidation of its Impala Platinum and Impala Bafokeng Resources (http://apo-opa.co/3IseQy8) operations in South Africa. This strategic realignment is aimed at mitigating the effects of PGM price volatility, improving operational efficiency and securing sustainable revenue for both Implats and the broader South African economy, which accounts for approximately 80% of global PGM output.

The company also has an ongoing capital investment program (http://apo-opa.co/4lRpI70) designed to increase production capacity, extend life-of-mines and enhance local beneficiation. Key projects include a R460 million initiative at Impala Bafokeng to counter declining production. The firm is undertaking over $387 million in upgrades to tailings and smelting infrastructure at Zimplats in Zimbabwe. The development of the Mupani Mine in Zimbabwe is expected to increase the company’s annual platinum ore output by 2.2 million tons in 2026 and 3.6 million tons by 2029. Additionally, a R500 million expansion at the Springs Base-Metal Refinery in South Africa aims to strengthen the company’s processing capabilities and operational resilience.

At AMW, sustainability will also be a major focus of Townshend’s remarks. Implats has set an ambitious target to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. As part of this effort, the company signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) (http://apo-opa.co/4ePzKTV) with Discovery Green in January 2025 for the provision of 130,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually to its Springs refinery. The agreement is expected to meet 90% of the refinery’s power needs from 2026, cutting approximately 170,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. The company is also expanding its renewable footprint with an additional 45 MW solar power plant at Zimplats, complementing the 35 MW facility commissioned at its Selous metallurgical complex in 2024.

In addition to showcasing operational and environmental initiatives, AMW represents an ideal platform for Townsend to spotlight Implats’ leadership in promoting gender inclusivity in the mining sector. The company has already achieved its 2026 goal of 29% female representation in management and continues to integrate gender equality into its broader growth strategy.