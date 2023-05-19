We are excited to announce that ImmuniWeb will be participating in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), a leading technology event that brings together professionals, experts, and companies from around the world to discuss the latest developments in technology and cybersecurity.

This prestigious event will take place on 31 May at the GITEX in Marrakech, Morocco. We are proud to announce Damian Fearnley, a renowned cybersecurity expert and speaker, representing ImmuniWeb at GITEX Africa 2023.

Damian Fearnley's presentation will delve into the most pressing cybersecurity challenges and trends that businesses and organizations need to be aware of. He will discuss how innovative approaches and solutions provided by ImmuniWeb can help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

GITEX Africa 2023 offers a unique opportunity to network with industry professionals, explore cutting-edge technologies, and attend insightful presentations and workshops. We encourage you to join us at this significant event and gain valuable insights into the future of cybersecurity.

As a special offer, we are providing a promotional code for discounted entry to GITEX Africa 2023. To receive your code, simply contact our support team at sales@immuniweb.com and mention your interest in attending the event.

We look forward to meeting you at GITEX Africa 2023 and discussing the latest cybersecurity trends and strategies to protect your business in the digital age.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and stay ahead of the curve.

Event details:

GITEX Africa 2023

Marrakech Exhibition Centre

Marrakech, Morocco

May 31 - June 2, 2023