Thierry Lepercq, Founder and President of HyDeal Ambition – a platform uniting 30 companies across the entire green hydrogen value chain – will speak at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place from December 8–10 in Dakar, where the company will also participate as a Strategic Partner.

Building on its success in Europe, HyDeal Ambition is expanding into Africa through its HyDeal Africa partnership with Morocco-based renewable energy developer Gaia Energy, targeting large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen production for export to Europe. With an initial focus on Morocco and Mauritania, the initiative positions Mauritania as a key green hydrogen hub, supported by exceptional wind and solar resources and close proximity to European markets.

Through a joint feasibility study, HyDeal Ambition and Gaia Energy are assessing a subsea hydrogen pipeline linking Mauritania and Morocco to Spain – a critical step toward establishing an integrated green hydrogen corridor connecting Africa and Europe. The project aligns with the EU’s target to import 10 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.

HyDeal Ambition’s vertically integrated model – proven through HyDeal España, a 4.8 GW solar and 3.3 GW electrolyzer project currently under development in Spain – aims to deliver green hydrogen at costs competitive with fossil fuels. Its expansion into Mauritania builds on the country’s rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, including the planned 30 GW Aman, 10 GW Project Nour and 6.6 GW Megaton Moon developments.

Lepercq is set to share insights from HyDeal’s European and African ventures, outlining strategies to scale cost-competitive green hydrogen production and infrastructure across the MSGBC region, where countries such as Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry are advancing complementary hydrogen and renewable initiatives.

“HyDeal Ambition’s participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 highlights the growing momentum behind West Africa’s green hydrogen drive,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power. “With Mauritania and its neighbors advancing large-scale renewable and hydrogen projects, HyDeal’s integrated model and European experience will provide valuable insights into developing competitive, export-ready hydrogen value chains across the region.”

