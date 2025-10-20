Hyatt (www.Hyatt.com) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of ASB Hotel Properties and Albwardy Investments (Pamodzi Hotels PLC) to bring the full service Hyatt Regency brand to Lusaka in Zambia, with Hyatt Regency Lusaka The Pamodzi.

Currently The Pamodzi Hotel, the property will undergo extensive renovations while remaining open, with plans to reopen under the Hyatt Regency brand in 2026. The five-star hotel will mark the debut of the Hyatt Regency brand in Zambia, thoughtfully expanding Hyatt’s portfolio in a new destination and providing World of Hyatt members and guests with more options to stay around the world. Upon opening under the Hyatt Regency brand, World of Hyatt members will be able to earn and redeem points and tier-qualifying night credits.

“We are delighted to work with ASB Hotel Properties, Albwardy Investments and Pamodzi Hotels PLC to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Zambia in 2026,” said Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “This signing is a fantastic milestone as we continue growing our brands in Africa, showcasing our commitment to enhancing our brand presence in the region and expanding our Classics Portfolio in new destinations.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Hyatt and Pamodzi Hotels PLC to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to Zambia,” said Mr. Ali Albwardy, Chairman, Albwardy Investments. “The Pamodzi Hotel has long been a landmark in Lusaka, and through this renovation and rebranding, we aim to elevate it into a world-class destination for both business and leisure travelers. This project reflects Albwardy Investments’ continued commitment to Africa’s hospitality sector and to creating exceptional guest experiences in markets with strong growth potential.”

Nestled in the urban capital, Hyatt Regency Lusaka The Pamodzi will offer 170 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, with contemporary décor and thoughtful design to provide travelers with a premium stay. Meeting and event spaces are designed for guests to gather and connect, catering to both large-scale conferences and intimate settings for special occasions. The hotel’s location is near the city’s key business district and tourist attractions, including the Lusaka National Museum which explores Zambian history, culture and art. For travelers seeking an African adventure, the property is a 30-minute drive from wildlife experiences such as Lusaka National Park and the Elephant Orphanage Project (Game Rangers International).

To learn more about the Hyatt Regency brand, please visit www.HyattRegency.com.

For additional details or bookings at the hotel in Lusaka, visit https://apo-opa.co/4hlTboH

