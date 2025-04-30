International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member Humphrey Kayange (apo-opa.co/4jRmpwp) has been named as the new Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission (apo-opa.co/3GweJAK) for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026 (apo-opa.co/3EMbg0o). Kayange was appointed by IOC President Thomas Bach following a request from President-elect Kirsty Coventry, who stepped down from her position as Chair of the Commission after her election as IOC President in March.

For over a decade, Kayange represented Kenya in rugby sevens, captaining the national team, winning the Singapore Sevens in 2016 and competing at the Olympic Games Rio 2016. His leadership on the field earned him recognition in the World Rugby Sevens Series and a 2023 World Rugby Hall of Fame induction.

An IOC Member and Athletes’ Commission member since 2021, Kayange has been a member of the Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026 since 2022. He brings further experience through his role on the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and leadership positions in sports administration, including Chair of the Kenyan NOC Athletes’ Commission, Executive Board member of the Kenya Academy of Sports and Kenya Rugby Union.

As Chair of the Coordination Commission, Kayange will lead the efforts to support the YOGOC in the planning and delivery of the YOG Dakar 2026. Working in close collaboration with National Olympic Committees, International Federations, Olympic Movement stakeholders and local authorities, his role will be key in ensuring that all aspects of the project are developed and executed to deliver the first Olympic sporting event to be hosted on the African continent.

On his appointment as Chair, Kayange said: “My vision is driven by empowering young athletes. I’m honoured to serve the Olympic Movement and help provide a platform for young people to pursue excellence. Dakar 2026 will unite young athletes from around the world, celebrating African innovation and the Olympic spirit.”

Kayange will chair the upcoming Coordination Commission meeting in Dakar, Senegal on 7 and 8 May, which will also be attended by the IOC President-elect.

The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place for two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17 years. The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly).