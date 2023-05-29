Joint media release with: The Hon Pat Conroy MP, Minister for International Development and the Pacific; The Hon Tim Watts MP, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Australian Government will provide an additional $29 million to humanitarian partners to respond to the growing food security crisis and to assist vulnerable people in the Middle East and Africa.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of people at risk of acute food insecurity, increasing to 350 million people globally.

Australia is deeply concerned for those impacted by conflict, those experiencing extreme hunger and the consequences of crises on global stability and security.

As part of our ongoing response, Australia will contribute $29 million from the Humanitarian Emergency Fund to partners in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, including:

$15 million to address increased humanitarian, displacement and protection needs of people in drought-affected areas in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

$4 million to provide food and nutrition support to the most vulnerable in Yemen.

$10 million for food and monetary assistance to refugees and vulnerable populations in Lebanon and Jordan.

This package builds on humanitarian support already delivered, including $25 million in emergency assistance announced in February to respond to growing global food insecurity and humanitarian crises affecting Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Yemen and Pakistan.

Australia’s ongoing response is part of broader efforts to address the underlying causes of crises and food insecurity globally, which includes long-term financial and technical support to build resilient communities and food systems.

We continue to advocate for open, transparent and predictable agricultural trade to reduce the export restrictions which raise prices and worsen food insecurity.

Australia has also committed $6 million to support those affected by the conflict in Sudan. The Government is concerned about active conflict and widespread food insecurity across the region and is monitoring the impacts closely.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong:

“Conflict and climate change are driving unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

“Australia is using all elements of our national power to shape the world for the better, including by providing humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable.”

Quotes attributable to Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP:

“We are seeing the largest global food crisis in modern history, with 350 million people going hungry.

“Australia is making an important contribution to the humanitarian response in partnership with other countries and international organisations.”

Quote attributable to the Assistant Minister Foreign Affairs, the Hon Tim Watts MP:

“Our $29 million package for immediate life-saving assistance is part of a broader effort to address the underlying causes of food insecurity and displacement globally.

“We are acting now to fight global hunger, help the most vulnerable, and build the conditions for stability.”