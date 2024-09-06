Human Resources managers from all ECOWAS institutions held a four-day hybrid working session from 27 August to 30 August 2024 at the ECOWAS Training Centre.

This meeting aimed to validate the Human Resources Procedures Manual with the effective participation of the ECOWAS Commission’s Legal Department and staff representatives from all institutions.

It should be remembered that the ECOWAS Staff Regulations were finalised and approved by the Council of Ministers in December 2021.

To ensure proper understanding and implementation, the Human Resources Procedures Manual was developed with the aim of providing an up-to-date and harmonised document for ECOWAS institutions, covering Human Resources processes and promoting uniform practices for the entire organisation.

The main objective of the working session was to thoroughly analyse the draft Procedures Manual. The involvement of staff representatives and the ECOWAS Commission’s Legal Department was crucial, as their participation contributed to a more balanced, effective and widely accepted set of procedures, ultimately benefiting both the organisation and its staff.