Mukuru (www.Mukuru.com) is a leading next-generation financial services platform that offers affordable and reliable financial services to a customer base of over 16-million people across Africa, Asia and Europe. The company, dedicated to continuously building a strong, reliable and resilient financial payments infrastructure to allow its customers to access new physical and digital services that add value, is also transforming the landscape of commercial and aid payments through its Enterprise Payments Platform (EPP).

EPP is a secure, efficient, safe and cost-effective solution for collections and bulk payments and is built off the successful use case of Mukuru’s widely known remittance services.

This case study explores how Mukuru’s EPP is addressing the challenges associated with aid disbursements, payroll, and commercial transactions in underserved communities, including limited financial infrastructure, high transaction costs and issues regarding security, speed and regulations.

It examines how EPP is revolutionising bulk payments in these critical sectors, with a focus on Malawi and Zimbabwe, by tackling the difficulties businesses and aid organisations encounter when serving remote areas.

The challenge

Tererai Mare, Enterprise Market Development Manager at Mukuru, explains that before EPP, businesses and nonprofits had to rely on traditional methods such as mobile money and banks to facilitate bulk payments. “These methods presented limitations — high transaction and encashment fees, delays, and limited reach in rural areas,” Mare says. “These issues hindered the efficient distribution of aid and management of payroll, especially in vulnerable communities.”

Aid organisations faced significant hurdles in making bulk payments, while remote communities had limited access to affordable and convenient financial services. This created delays in aid reaching those in need and added financial pressure on businesses.

The solution

EPP was built on Mukuru’s extensive person-to-person physical and digital payment infrastructure across Africa. The platform, known for its reach and liquidity, has many benefits, explains Mare.

These include:

Instant payouts: Funds reach beneficiaries instantly through cash collection points or digital wallets.

Funds reach beneficiaries instantly through cash collection points or digital wallets. Traceability: The platform offers full transaction tracking, which enhances transparency. This is vital for aid agencies for financial reporting to secure ongoing funding.

The platform offers full transaction tracking, which enhances transparency. This is vital for aid agencies for financial reporting to secure ongoing funding. Competitive fees: Lower costs benefit both businesses and nonprofits.

Lower costs benefit both businesses and nonprofits. Extensive network: Mukuru’s branches, booths and mobile disbursement teams, alongside a rich network of partner locations, provide exceptional reach across southern and eastern Africa.

Mukuru’s branches, booths and mobile disbursement teams, alongside a rich network of partner locations, provide exceptional reach across southern and eastern Africa. Security: The best technology and processes ensure secure transactions.

The best technology and processes ensure secure transactions. Flexibility: EPP caters to aid, commercial, and social grant distribution needs.

Aid Agency Applications:

Malawi

Chiyembekezo Ken Ndala, Enterprise Sales Manager for Malawi at Mukuru, shares that the company partnered with CADECOM National Office for emergency flood relief in the aftermath of a recent cyclone. “CADECOM used the Mukuru platform to reach 4,520 households across several underserved areas.,” Ndala says. The timely distribution of funds allowed families to recover quickly and have their basic needs met.

Mukuru also partners with Yamba Malawi, which provides monthly stipends to teenage mothers. “Yamba Malawi supports teen mothers, each receiving $20 per month for 12 months, with an additional $100 as seed capital after six months. This funding helps them care for their children and start small businesses to break the cycle of poverty,” Ndala explains. As an ongoing project, Mukuru has disbursed over $100,000 (MK183,600,000) to these beneficiaries.

Zimbabwe

Michael Scott, Group Head of Commercial at Mukuru, says that Mukuru has built extensive partnerships with United Nations agencies, including UNICEF, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the World Food Programme (WFP).

“Mukuru was awarded a contract by WFP to distribute monthly cash grants to refugees at the Tongogara Refugee Camp. The EPP platform enables efficient delivery and end-to-end traceability of essential emergency funds to this vulnerable community” Scott explains.

Scott explains that Mukuru has been awarded prestigious Long-Term Agreements by both UNICEF and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), underscoring its capability and reliability in delivering essential financial services across Africa. Under these agreements, Mukuru has facilitated payments to beneficiaries under emergency social cash transfer programming in Zimbabwe, alongside the provision of payroll services and payments to vendors and workshop participants.

International NGOs, like Action Contre la Faim, have partnered with Mukuru to deliver cash transfers to remote households via Mukuru’s mobile disbursement service. Mukuru’s mobile teams schedule trips to these hard-to-reach areas and provide regular access to financial services, supporting a base level of financial inclusion and social upliftment otherwise not possible.

Payroll and Commercial Applications:

Mare explains that Mukuru also serves the varying needs of businesses needing to make payments to their employees, customers or smaller suppliers, who may not have bank accounts. “Many workers earn low salaries, making bank accounts unaffordable due to high transaction and maintenance fees. The EPP platform helps these workers receive payments efficiently, without encashment or ongoing account fee, addressing a major financial inclusion gap.”

On the commercial side, Mukuru partners with the likes of Cottco and Premier Tobacco Auction Floors, heavyweights in Zimbabwe’s cotton and tobacco industries, to facilitate payments to small-scale farmers. “These farmers often don’t have bank accounts and come from far and wide to sell or auction their goods. Mukuru’s EPP ensures they receive payments securely and swiftly. A Mukuru cash voucher is as trusted as the USD cash for which it can be exchanged, but safer to travel with on long journeys to and from the auction floors,” Mare adds.

Conclusion

Mukuru’s EPP platform has redefined bulk payments and aid distribution for organisations struggling with traditional methods. Whether payroll or commercial settlement for businesses, or emergency aid for vulnerable communities, Mukuru offers efficiency, transparency, and security.

With its vast network and proven ability to reach even the most remote areas, Mukuru continues to drive financial inclusion while streamlining bulk payments, reducing transaction costs, improving traceability and accountability, and minimising delays — critical when delivering aid.

Notes to Editor:

Mukuru is a leading next generation financial services platform in Southern Africa that offers affordable and reliable financial services to a customer base of over 16 million across Africa, Asia and Europe.

With over 100 million transactions to date, our core was built providing international money transfers and from this base, we’ve developed a set of services to address the broader financial needs of our customers. We now operate in over 60 countries and across over 500 remittance corridors.

We are a business that puts the customer at the centre of everything we do, and for that reason, we serve clients across physical and digital channels, by various payment methods (cash, card, wallet) as well as a range of engagement platforms including WhatsApp, USSD, contact centre, App, website, agents and a branch and booth network.

Mukuru has, for the fifth consecutive year, been listed as one of the top 100 Cross Border Payments businesses in the world in the 2024 FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies (https://apo-opa.co/41825jC), one of only six African companies to receive this accolade.

In 2023, Mukuru officially ranked sixth on the LinkedIn Top Companies List in South Africa.

Mukuru was celebrated for innovation and excellence at the 2023 Africa Tech Festival Awards, receiving the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award - an acknowledgment of the transformative power of financial technology in driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital transformation.

In 2024, Mukuru won the IAMTN Payments Network Customers Experience Excellence Award for setting a high bar in exceptional customer satisfaction in cross-border payment services. Additionally, Mukuru was officially accredited as a 2024 Top Employer in South Africa by the Top Employers Institute.

Further information can be found at https://www.Mukuru.com.

Media Enquiries:

Ammaarah Kootbodien:

ammaarah@duomarketing.co.za

(+27) 71 529 6449

Kgomotso Hlakudi:

kgomotso.hlakudi@mukuru.com

(+27) 73 333 1672

Mthokozisi Dube:

mthokodube09@gmail.com