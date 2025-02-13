With a strong focus on human capital development, the Ministry of Public Health, in partnership with the international humanitarian organization Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org), announced the arrival of the hospital ship Africa Mercy® in Toamasina today. This return marks a significant step in improving access to quality surgical care for the Malagasy population.

Over the next ten months, more than 1,375 free surgeries will be performed, along with around 1,480 dental procedures, benefiting the most vulnerable patients. At the same time, a continuous training program will enhance the skills of Malagasy healthcare professionals, contributing to long-term improvements in surgical and anesthetic care in the country.

This strategic partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and Mercy Ships reaffirms the Malagasy government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare capacity, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Health Policy. The joint efforts of both teams have already enabled the selection of patients across 12 regions in Madagascar, ensuring an efficient and targeted response to the most urgent surgical needs.

The success of this field service has been made possible thanks to the strong support of Malagasy authorities, including the President of the Republic, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This initiative highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in improving healthcare services and strengthening the country’s surgical delivery.

The Africa Mercy, a state-of-the-art floating hospital, provides free and safe surgical interventions in various specialties, including Maxillofacial surgery, Ophthalmic surgery, Reconstructive Plastic surgery, Pediatric Orthopedic surgery, and General surgery.

Beyond surgical care, Mercy Ships is committed to building local capacity by offering training in surgery, anesthesia, nursing, and dental care in collaboration with Malagasy universities. This knowledge transfer is essential to ensuring the progressive empowerment of Madagascar’s healthcare system.

Since its first mission to Madagascar in 1996, Mercy Ships has performed more than 11,000 surgeries and provided 65,000 dental treatments. Additionally, over 2,500 healthcare professionals have received specialized training, significantly contributing to the country’s long-term surgical care capacity.

The return of the Africa Mercy is a testament to the Malagasy government’s dedication to ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. This partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and Mercy Ships aligns with the national vision for human capital development, which places healthcare at the heart of the country’s priorities.

With this new mission, Madagascar is taking another step toward enhancing its healthcare system and reducing health disparities, reaffirming that healthcare is a national priority and a pillar of sustainable development.

For more information about Mercy Ships, contact:

Sophie Barnett

Mercy Ships International PR Manager

international.media@mercyships.org

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.