It is with profound sadness that the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) announces the passing of H.E. President Hage Geingob of Namibia after a valiant battle with cancer. President Geingob leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership, tireless dedication, and an unwavering commitment to Africa. He will be missed.

President Geingob's life was characterized by a deep devotion to public service, marked by his years of service to Namibia, including his tenure as Prime Minister and as President. Under his visionary leadership, Namibia made significant strides in building a strong and resilient economy, improving the lives of many while promoting sustainable development across the southern African region.

A cornerstone of President Geingob's legacy was his commitment to making energy poverty history in Africa. Recognizing the pivotal role that energy plays in driving economic development, he spearheaded initiatives to increase energy access, develop resources, and promote economic opportunities for the Namibian people. His vision for a more energy-secure continent was not just a goal but a driving force behind numerous transformative projects.

Namibia, under President Geingob's guidance, experienced unprecedented advancements in the energy sector. His strategic focus on expanding energy access resulted in improved living standards for countless Namibians. One of the key milestones achieved during President Geingob's tenure was the significant progress in developing Namibia's energy resources. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking policies, Namibia became a beacon of progress in harnessing its natural resources for the benefit of its people. More than six oil and gas discoveries were made between 2022 and 2024; billion-dollar investment commitments were pledged in green hydrogen; while partnerships with neighboring countries unlocked a wave of job opportunities, cross-border business and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the implementation of innovative policies and projects paved the way for a more sustainable and inclusive energy landscape. Namibia emerged as one of the most attractive markets to invest, underpinned by the enabling environment created under President Geingob’s leadership. The groundwork laid out during his presidency positioned Namibia as a leader in the region, contributing to the vision of a self-sufficient and economically vibrant southern Africa.

President Geingob's legacy extends beyond the tangible achievements in the energy sector. His leadership style, characterized by inclusivity, transparency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of his people, set a standard for governance in the region. The collaborative efforts fostered under his leadership created an environment conducive to progress, development, and regional cooperation.

“As Africa mourns the loss of a great leader, APPO extends its deepest condolences to the people of Namibia, President Geingob's family, and the entire African continent, for the loss of a visionary African leader under whose leadership Namibia joined APPO. President Geingob's departure leaves a void that will be felt across the region, and indeed the continent. His legacy will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for current and future leaders committed to the ideals of progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development for Africa.” Stated Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO.

In honoring President Geingob's memory, APPO reaffirms its commitment to continue the pursuit of energy security and poverty alleviation in Africa. The organization remains dedicated to building on the foundation he laid, working towards a future where energy is not just a resource but a catalyst for prosperity and development. APPO stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia during this difficult time.