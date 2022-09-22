Hon. Sangafowa-Coulibaly Mamadou, the Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, is officially attending Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) 2022 on 3-7 October. Hon. Sangafowa-Coulibaly Mamadou will be joining over 30 ministers at the event held in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the leading Oil and Gas event that promises to bring together leading energy stakeholders to celebrate this year's theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“Africa Oil Week warmly welcomes Hon. Sangafowa-Coulibaly Mamadou of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, to this year’s event. “We welcome the West African Country to the event as they find new opportunities suitable for their needs. Côte d’Ivoire brings its own opportunities to this conference,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Côte d’Ivoire is emerging as a new oil and gas hub in West Africa. New investments into power generation have justified the expansion of the country’s gas infrastructure. The country's largest companies CIPREL and Azito Energie are expanding their gas-to-power plants. Investments were made in gas production, processing, and distribution to supply feedstock to new turbines.

Côte d'Ivoire's offshore CI-27 Block represents one of West Africa's most strategic gas assets as it produces and supplies natural gas to the country's biggest power producers. CI-27 continues to produce about 70% of the gas consumed on the Ivorian Coast, ultimately supplying power to millions of households and companies. Industry leaders are seeking to enter the Ivory Coast to utilize the opportunities within the country for the gas&oil industries. Bjørn Dale, DNO’s Managing Director states, “The move into Côte d'Ivoire is an important first step into a highly prospective region offering a broad set of growth opportunities.”

The Republic Côte d'Ivoire's Minister is expected to attend Africa Oil Week on behalf of the country. “We are excited to be hosting the Hon. Minister Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Republic of Cote d`Ivoire and Ms. Vamissa Bamba, CEO of Petroci at the Summit to unpack the Ivorian upstream opportunity for international investment,” Sinclair added.

“Africa Oil Week is dedicated to getting each country’s challenges and needs to be heard on a global stage, as well as giving leaders the chance to network with major energy players to discuss investment and even entering a new market. Global demand for African oil and gas has increased over the last 12 months, which is exactly what we aim to support at AOW,” said Sinclair.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media Contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.