Ms. Lauren expressed appreciation to the Government of Uganda for the commitment to the welfare of refugees. She commended the Ugandan Government for having an exemplary refugee policy, where refugees are given land and other basic services to improve their welfare and maintain family bonds. She pledged to further strengthen cooperation between WFP and the Ugandan Government during her tour of duty.

Hon. Odongo commended the efforts of WFP in providing relief assistance to communities especially in Northern Uganda during times of scarcity. The Minister reiterated Government’s commitment to work with WFP to deliver on its mandate in Uganda.

Hon. Odongo Jeje Abubakar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received copies of Letters of Credence from Ms. Landis Lauren, the incoming Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The ceremony took place in the Minister’s office, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ms. Lauren has been working as WFP Country Director for Kenya and has also previously served in various positions within the United Nations system.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.