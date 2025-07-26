Hon. Odongo Jeje Abubakar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received copies of Letters of Credence from Ms. Landis Lauren, the incoming Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The ceremony took place in the Minister’s office, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ms. Lauren has been working as WFP Country Director for Kenya and has also previously served in various positions within the United Nations system.
Hon. Odongo commended the efforts of WFP in providing relief assistance to communities especially in Northern Uganda during times of scarcity. The Minister reiterated Government’s commitment to work with WFP to deliver on its mandate in Uganda.
Ms. Lauren expressed appreciation to the Government of Uganda for the commitment to the welfare of refugees. She commended the Ugandan Government for having an exemplary refugee policy, where refugees are given land and other basic services to improve their welfare and maintain family bonds. She pledged to further strengthen cooperation between WFP and the Ugandan Government during her tour of duty.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.