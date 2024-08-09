This morning, Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, had the pleasure of receiving H.E. Zhang Lizhong, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Uganda, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was characterized by warm and cordial discussions that underscored the long-standing friendship and mutual cooperation between Uganda and China.

During the meeting, H.E. Zhang Lizhong took the opportunity to brief Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo on the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting. The Ambassador highlighted the critical importance of the forthcoming FOCAC event, emphasizing its role as a significant platform for deepening the strategic partnership between China and African nations. He elaborated on the key themes and priorities that will guide the discussions at the meeting, which aim to foster greater collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.

Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo expressed his appreciation for the briefing and reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to actively participate in the FOCAC meeting. He noted that the forum represents a unique opportunity to further enhance Uganda-China relations, particularly in areas of shared interest that contribute to the socio-economic development of Uganda. The Minister underscored the importance of FOCAC as a vehicle for advancing the common aspirations of African nations and China, and he expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting would yield tangible outcomes for the mutual benefit of all participating countries.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive cooperative partnership between Uganda and China. They acknowledged the significant achievements that have been made in the bilateral relationship, including ongoing projects in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and health. The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to continue working closely together to advance the shared objectives of development, peace, and prosperity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda extends its appreciation to the People's Republic of China for its continued support and looks forward to a successful and productive FOCAC meeting.