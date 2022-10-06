HMS Albion, a 17,000 tonne vessel with 340 crew, called into Tripoli harbour for a day of events and activities to strengthen cooperation with counterparts from the Libyan Navy and Libya’s Military Medical Corps.

Shortly after her arrival, the Commanding Officer called on the Mayor of Central Tripoli to thank him for such a warm welcome to the city.

Throughout the day, activities included the exchange of best practice in seamanship, navigation, naval engineering and medical support.

At the end of the busy visit the Commanding Officer, Captain Simon Kelly, said:

Our visit to Tripoli was also a wonderful opportunity for the Sailors and Marines on board to interact with their counterparts in the Libyan Armed Forces. During our short time alongside we conducted a wide range of activates from damage control training to delivering a number of official receptions, hosting senior Libyan political, military, and civil society figures, all reinforcing the UK’s cooperation and ongoing commitment to Libya.

Just before sunset, HMS Albion hosted an Official Reception for guests invited from all parts of Libya.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to Libya, Ms Caroline Hurndall, commented:

This visit to Tripoli by the Royal Navy is a symbol of the United Kingdom’s continued commitment to Libya, and of UK readiness to help our Libyan friends achieve stability in their country. Seeing our engineers and medical staff working alongside each other and exchanging ideas is just a small example of the dialogue needed from the whole international community to support Libyans achieve a Libyan resolution to the current fragile situation in this beautiful country.

HMS Albion is conducting operations in the Mediterranean as part of a Royal Navy Littoral Response Group deployment to the region, titled Operation ACHILLEAN.