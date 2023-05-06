Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HRH Princess Lalla Meryem took part, Friday at Buckingham Palace in London, in a reception offered by HM King Charles III to the high personalities who came to attend the ceremony of his coronation.

HRH Princess Lalla Meryem arrived Thursday in London to represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the coronation ceremony of HM King Charles III, which will take place Saturday.

