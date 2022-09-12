His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Charles III, on the occasion of his accession to the Throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"I reiterate my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty and wish you, Her Majesty the Queen Consort and all members of the esteemed Royal Family continued good health and happiness," says HM the king in the message.

His Majesty praises the relations rooted in friendship and close cooperation between the two countries, stressing that these ties “have been steadily developing thanks to the mutual trust underpinning them, and to our resolve to continue expanding them for the benefit of our peoples.”

On this occasion, the Sovereign expresses His determination to continue “to work with Your Majesty to promote the dynamic, exceptional and time-honoured relations enjoyed by the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in all sectors.”

“May I add, Your Majesty, how much the close relationship and mutual esteem between us personally and our Royal Families mean to me,” HM the king stresses.