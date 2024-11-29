His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad of the Republic of Guinea, in the capital Conakry, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to H.E. Kouyaté, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Guinea.

For his part, H.E. Kouyaté conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways of enhancing ties between the UAE and Guinea across various fields and affirmed the importance of collaboration to advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the existing partnership between both countries.