Mr Letsie said the committee was shocked to learn of Dr Stander’s resignation. However, he respects her decision and acknowledges the reasons she outlined in her resignation letter, which include concerns about the governance environment within the institution. “The committee appreciates her service and the commitment she demonstrated in steering NSFAS through a challenging period marked by the implementation of critical reforms to strengthen accountability and efficiency. We are saddened that this has happened rather so soon, this board was constituted this year with Dr Stander entrusted with steering it and her concerns should be taken seriously,” said Mr Letsie. Mr Letsie said her reflections highlight the urgency of stability and effective governance within NSFAS to ensure that the scheme continues to deliver on its mandate of providing equitable access to higher education for deserving students. “The committee will engage the Department of Higher Education and Training and the remaining NSFAS Board members to understand the implications of this resignation and the measures being put in place to ensure continuity and institutional stability,” he added. The committee thanks Dr Stander for her contribution and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.