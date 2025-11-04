Republic of South Africa: The Parliament


The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has noted the resignation of Dr Karen Stander as Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board.

Mr Letsie said the committee was shocked to learn of Dr Stander’s resignation. However, he respects her decision and acknowledges the reasons she outlined in her resignation letter, which include concerns about the governance environment within the institution.

“The committee appreciates her service and the commitment she demonstrated in steering NSFAS through a challenging period marked by the implementation of critical reforms to strengthen accountability and efficiency. We are saddened that this has happened rather so soon, this board was constituted this year with Dr Stander entrusted with steering it and her concerns should be taken seriously,” said Mr Letsie.

Mr Letsie said her reflections highlight the urgency of stability and effective governance within NSFAS to ensure that the scheme continues to deliver on its mandate of providing equitable access to higher education for deserving students.

“The committee will engage the Department of Higher Education and Training and the remaining NSFAS Board members to understand the implications of this resignation and the measures being put in place to ensure continuity and institutional stability,” he added.

The committee thanks Dr Stander for her contribution and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

