The WomenIN (WiN) (www.WeAreWomenIN.com) Festival is proud to announce Her Excellency Bridget Motsepe-Radebe, Chairman&Founder of Mmakau Mining and Ambassador for Economic Development at the Pan-African Parliament, as the official keynote speaker for the highly anticipated WomenIN Festival 2025, taking place from 13–14 November 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Renowned for her bold leadership, advocacy for gender and economic equality, and trailblazing legacy in the mining sector, H.E. Motsepe-Radebe has consistently broken barriers and redefined power and influence on the continent. Her presence at this year’s festival is set to ignite conversations, inspire generations, and elevate the mission of WomenIN — to connect, empower, and celebrate women across industries and borders.

“Having H.E. Bridget Motsepe-Radebe headline this year’s WomenIN Festival is a full-circle moment for so many of us,” says Naz Fredericks Maharaj, Director of the WomenIN Portfolio. “She is a living symbol of what it means to lead with both courage and conviction. Her voice reflects the essence of this year’s theme — Limitless. No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies. We are honoured to welcome her to the stage, and even more excited for what her message will unlock in every woman attending this year’s festival.”

The WomenIN Festival brings together women leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers from diverse sectors including mining, energy, mobility, finance, fashion, media, and the green economy. With a curated program of thought-provoking dialogues, fireside chats, capacity-building sessions, live activations, and power networking, the festival is a movement — not just a moment.

This keynote announcement marks the first of many exciting speaker and program reveals as the WomenIN team rolls out its boldest edition yet.

Tickets are officially on sale — reserve your seat and be part of a movement that’s shaking the world:

Visit www.WeAreWomenIN.com to get your ticket, sponsor someone else's, or explore partnership opportunities.

Come as you are. Leave ignited.

Additional Links:

Website: www.WeAreWomenIN.com

Link to tickets : https://apo-opa.co/450gy1h

WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact

WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.

Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Africa’s future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come.

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the table—because we win when we WiN together.

For more information, please visit: www.WeAreWomenIN.com or contact our team at info@wearewomenin.com.

ABOUT VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.

Learn more at: www.WeAreWomenIN.com