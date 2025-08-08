President John Dramani Mahama, on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, has expressed condolences to the families of eight cherished citizens of Ghana who died in the Air Force helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, 6th August 2025.

He announced that a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to conduct transparent investigations into the cause of the tragedy.

“I want to assure the families and the nation that the Ghana Armed Forces has initiated a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this crash.”

President Mahama, who was addressing the nation on Thursday night, added that the government is in close touch with the bereaved families about DNA tests being conducted for identification of the bodies and final interment.

He announced that an evening of Reflections and Memorial will be held at the forecourt of the State House in honour of our departed men on Saturday.

The President also disclosed that an inter-denominational state funeral will be held for all eight heroes at the Black Star Square on 15th August.

Mr Mahama called for unity at this moment of national grief and prayers for the families of the deceased.

“This is not a me for division, speculation, or political point-scoring. It is a testament to the strength, empathy, and the enduring Ghanaian spirit that still stands tall when all else fails. Let our words be of comfort, our actions be of kindness, and our unity be the tribute we offer to those whose lives have been lost.”

He continued, “In this moment of national grief, let us remember that we are, above all, Ghanaians. Let us set aside our differences and offer our collective compassion to the bereaved families… This is not a me for division, speculation, or political point-scoring.”

Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, the National Democratic Congress headquarters, and the head office of NADMO, from Sunday, 10th August to Thursday, 14th August 2025.