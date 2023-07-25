National Basketball Association (NBA)

19th BWB Africa Camp Will Bring Together 80 of the Top High-School-Age Prospects from Across the Continent; Current and Former NBA (www.NBA.com) Head Coaches J.B. Bickerstaff, Mike Brown, Dwane Casey, Darvin Ham and Dave Joerger Will Also Serve as BWB Africa 2023 Coaches

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced 80 of the top high-school-age prospects from across Africa who will participate in the 19th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa, which will be held Friday, July 28 – Monday, July 31 at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) in South Africa.

BWB Africa 2023 will bring together 80 boys and girls from more than 25 African countries – including 19 NBA Academy Africa and NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa 2022 prospects – to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the continent.  The campers will be coached by two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; U.S.; ties to Nigeria), 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers; U.S.), 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors; Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic; U.S.).

Five current and former NBA head coaches will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches: Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Nigeria Men’s National Team head coach and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown; 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey (most recently with the Detroit Pistons); Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham; and veteran NBA coach Dave Joerger (most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers).

Several former NBA and WNBA players will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches, including 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji (Nigeria), 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi (France; ties Benin), former NBA player and Basketball Africa League Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje (Cameroon), former NBA player Tacko Fall (Senegal), 2003 WNBA champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), two-time WNBA champion Taj McWilliams-Franklin, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes and Mozambique basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana.  Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman, Team President and Alternate NBA Governor Masai Ujiri; New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin; and Portland Trail Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz will serve as camp directors, while David Crewe and Frank Adams (Phoenix Suns) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainers.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.  A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

As part of the camp, NBA players and coaches will also participate in several community outreach initiatives around Johannesburg, including a hospital visit and a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on July 28, and a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township on Saturday, July 29.  In addition, BWB Africa 2023 coaches will lead a development clinic for local coaches at AISJ on July 30.   

Also on July 29, select NBA players will visit the NBA Store at Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg and engage with fans.

BWB Africa 2023 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB has reached more than 4,100 participants from 136 countries and territories since 2001, with 112 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.  The NBA and FIBA have staged 70 BWB camps in 47 cities across 32 countries on six continents.

The following is a complete list of players participating in the 19th BWB Africa camp (rosters subject to change):

GIRLS

Name

Country

Ines Bellahmer

Algeria

Filomena Luis

Angola

Guigma Sadia

Burkina Faso

Gisele Kipo*

Cameroon

Hannah Dibadjou

Cameroon

Salma Khedr*

Egypt

Leila El Sanadily

Egypt

Aisha Hassan

Egypt

Lucie Mounganga

Gabon

Fatoumata Sylla

Guinea

Roseline Ooko

Kenya

Harena Randriamasimanana

Madagascar

Fitahiana Ratsimason

Madagascar

Joanie Rakotonanahary

Madagascar

Fatoumata Samake*

Mali

Oumou Soumare

Mali

Aya El Kallali*

Morocco

Albertina Matsinhe*

Mozambique

Bata Lurdes*

Mozambique

Shanaya Matusse*

Mozambique

Joy Biribebe

Nigeria

Benitha Ngarambe

Rwanda

Jane Dusabe

Rwanda

Fatou Sima

Senegal

Marie Diouf

Senegal

Ndickou Matar Diop*

Senegal

Tacko Sy

Senegal

Sheriffa Rahman

Sierra Leone

Onnetse Molokwame

South Africa

Luhle Ndaba

South Africa

Reneilwe Motebele

South Africa

Susan Peter

South Sudan

Asunta Ring

South Sudan

Nawasa Lazaro

Tanzania

Ibouanga Moussounda

Togo

Arwa Ghorbel*

Tunisia

Eya Nasri

Tunisia

Afef Bengoula

Tunisia

Christine Namyalo

Uganda

Immaculate Adongpiny

Uganda

*Participated in NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa 2022

BOYS

Name

Country

Aginaldo Neto*

Angola

Manuel Camboma*

Angola

Inacio Anatoli Da Silva

Angola

Claudino Capangaa

Angola

Sansao Wika

Angola

Philippe Ntungicimpaye

Burundi

Arnold Eyadi Kenfack

Cameroon

Hermann Bel Gassina

Cameroon

Chris Naguidebe

Central African Republic

Tahir Doungous*

Chad

Zie Cheikh Conde

Côte d’Ivoire

Tarek Khairy

Egypt

Ahmed Nedale

Egypt

Karim El Gizawi

Egypt

Courage Agbekpornu

Ghana

Kiggundu Austin Omondi

Kenya

Chouhaybou Keita

Mali

Mahamadou Konate

Mali

Hamza Bechchar

Morocco

Bolaji Oderinlo

Nigeria

Sultan Baruwa

Nigeria

Ibrahim Dan-Mutum

Nigeria

Jonah Precious

Nigeria

Ezekiel Obe*

Nigeria

Andre Bonazebi

Republic of Congo

Jude Fred Nkouka Silaho

Republic of Congo

Khadim Mboup*

Senegal

Assane Mandian*

Senegal

Yakhya Diop*

Senegal

Amar Diop*

Senegal

Mouhamed Camara

Senegal

Siyanda Radebe

South Africa

Gilchrist Storm

South Africa

Khaman Maluach*

South Sudan

Moses Marial Mandiria

South Sudan

Bol Wieu Mou Thet

South Sudan

Lual Deng Lual Aguek

South Sudan

Rayen Rouissi

Tunisia

Amen Hammi

Tunisia

Liberty Fusire*

Zimbabwe

*NBA Academy Africa prospect

