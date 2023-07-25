19th BWB Africa Camp Will Bring Together 80 of the Top High-School-Age Prospects from Across the Continent; Current and Former NBA (www.NBA.com) Head Coaches J.B. Bickerstaff, Mike Brown, Dwane Casey, Darvin Ham and Dave Joerger Will Also Serve as BWB Africa 2023 Coaches

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced 80 of the top high-school-age prospects from across Africa who will participate in the 19th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa, which will be held Friday, July 28 – Monday, July 31 at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) in South Africa.

BWB Africa 2023 will bring together 80 boys and girls from more than 25 African countries – including 19 NBA Academy Africa and NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa 2022 prospects – to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the continent. The campers will be coached by two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; U.S.; ties to Nigeria), 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers; U.S.), 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors; Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic; U.S.).

Five current and former NBA head coaches will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches: Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Nigeria Men’s National Team head coach and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown; 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey (most recently with the Detroit Pistons); Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham; and veteran NBA coach Dave Joerger (most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers).

Several former NBA and WNBA players will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches, including 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji (Nigeria), 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi (France; ties Benin), former NBA player and Basketball Africa League Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje (Cameroon), former NBA player Tacko Fall (Senegal), 2003 WNBA champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), two-time WNBA champion Taj McWilliams-Franklin, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes and Mozambique basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana. Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman, Team President and Alternate NBA Governor Masai Ujiri; New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin; and Portland Trail Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz will serve as camp directors, while David Crewe and Frank Adams (Phoenix Suns) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainers.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

As part of the camp, NBA players and coaches will also participate in several community outreach initiatives around Johannesburg, including a hospital visit and a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on July 28, and a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township on Saturday, July 29. In addition, BWB Africa 2023 coaches will lead a development clinic for local coaches at AISJ on July 30.

Also on July 29, select NBA players will visit the NBA Store at Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg and engage with fans.

BWB Africa 2023 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB has reached more than 4,100 participants from 136 countries and territories since 2001, with 112 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. The NBA and FIBA have staged 70 BWB camps in 47 cities across 32 countries on six continents.

The following is a complete list of players participating in the 19th BWB Africa camp (rosters subject to change):

GIRLS Name Country Ines Bellahmer Algeria Filomena Luis Angola Guigma Sadia Burkina Faso Gisele Kipo* Cameroon Hannah Dibadjou Cameroon Salma Khedr* Egypt Leila El Sanadily Egypt Aisha Hassan Egypt Lucie Mounganga Gabon Fatoumata Sylla Guinea Roseline Ooko Kenya Harena Randriamasimanana Madagascar Fitahiana Ratsimason Madagascar Joanie Rakotonanahary Madagascar Fatoumata Samake* Mali Oumou Soumare Mali Aya El Kallali* Morocco Albertina Matsinhe* Mozambique Bata Lurdes* Mozambique Shanaya Matusse* Mozambique Joy Biribebe Nigeria Benitha Ngarambe Rwanda Jane Dusabe Rwanda Fatou Sima Senegal Marie Diouf Senegal Ndickou Matar Diop* Senegal Tacko Sy Senegal Sheriffa Rahman Sierra Leone Onnetse Molokwame South Africa Luhle Ndaba South Africa Reneilwe Motebele South Africa Susan Peter South Sudan Asunta Ring South Sudan Nawasa Lazaro Tanzania Ibouanga Moussounda Togo Arwa Ghorbel* Tunisia Eya Nasri Tunisia Afef Bengoula Tunisia Christine Namyalo Uganda Immaculate Adongpiny Uganda

*Participated in NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa 2022

BOYS Name Country Aginaldo Neto* Angola Manuel Camboma* Angola Inacio Anatoli Da Silva Angola Claudino Capangaa Angola Sansao Wika Angola Philippe Ntungicimpaye Burundi Arnold Eyadi Kenfack Cameroon Hermann Bel Gassina Cameroon Chris Naguidebe Central African Republic Tahir Doungous* Chad Zie Cheikh Conde Côte d’Ivoire Tarek Khairy Egypt Ahmed Nedale Egypt Karim El Gizawi Egypt Courage Agbekpornu Ghana Kiggundu Austin Omondi Kenya Chouhaybou Keita Mali Mahamadou Konate Mali Hamza Bechchar Morocco Bolaji Oderinlo Nigeria Sultan Baruwa Nigeria Ibrahim Dan-Mutum Nigeria Jonah Precious Nigeria Ezekiel Obe* Nigeria Andre Bonazebi Republic of Congo Jude Fred Nkouka Silaho Republic of Congo Khadim Mboup* Senegal Assane Mandian* Senegal Yakhya Diop* Senegal Amar Diop* Senegal Mouhamed Camara Senegal Siyanda Radebe South Africa Gilchrist Storm South Africa Khaman Maluach* South Sudan Moses Marial Mandiria South Sudan Bol Wieu Mou Thet South Sudan Lual Deng Lual Aguek South Sudan Rayen Rouissi Tunisia Amen Hammi Tunisia Liberty Fusire* Zimbabwe

*NBA Academy Africa prospect

BWB Africa 2022 Recap Video (https://apo-opa.info/3QrcvFV) (Credit: NBAE)

BWB Africa 2022 Group Photo (https://apo-opa.info/3rjuUd5) (Credit: NBAE/Getty Images)

Contact:

Pawel Weszka,

NBA Africa,

pweszka@nba.com,

+27 10 0072666