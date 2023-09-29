The Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) aims to provide decision-makers and health stakeholders at large with vital and up-to-date information on the availability of essential health resources and services, help them identify gaps, and determine priorities for intervention.

The introduction of HeRAMS in Tigray, Ethiopia has allowed for the assessment of 853 health service delivery units (HSDUs) across accessible areas. Data presented in this report were collected between May 7th and June 20th, 2023. It is important to note that the deployment of HeRAMS is ongoing, including data verification and validation. Hence, this analysis is not final and was produced solely for the purpose of informing operations.

This is the first report of the HeRAMS Tigray Baseline Report 2023 series focusing on the operational status of HSDUs, including the level and type of support provided by partners and availability of basic amenities. For more in-depth information on the availability of essential health services and barriers impeding service delivery, specialized reports are available here.

The HeRAMS exercise has also been completed in Afar Region and report writing is ongoing, while the planning and preparations process is underway in Amhara Region and other conflict affected regions.